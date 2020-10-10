Former DNI Grennell is back with information for Americans about Cali’s corrupt universal balloting

“You know, comrades,” says Stalin, “that I think in regard to this: I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how.” Boris Bazhanov’s “Memoirs of Stalin’s Former Secretary,” 1980.

Former DNI and Trump supporter Richard Grennell was back on Twitter yesterday after a lockout. Twitter didn’t like his post showing that California is sending ballots out to dead people. This is what ‘universal’ ballots are — they send to everyone.

What Twitter really doesn’t like is anything that makes the left look bad and the right look good. Their corrupt practices could steal this election.

The former DNI accused California Governor Newsom of election interference. He gave an example of two ballots mailed to two deceased people. He also suggested that Twitter lock out the Iranian regime’s accounts instead of conservatives in the USA.

CALIFORNIA’S CORRUPT ELECTIONS?

If you remember, the Republican Orange County in California was lost two years ago to Democrats because of ballot harvesting. Ballots were showing up in car trunks, closets, and so on. After five or six Republicans won election night, California kept counting found ballots until they won every seat.

They allowed people to collect votes out of their district — a redistricting of sorts to favor Democrats and no real checks in place.

It was thanks to a bill signed in 2016 by former (leftist) Governor Jerry Brown. California’s AB 1921 allows voters to give any third party — not just a relative or someone living in the same household, as was previously the law — to collect and turn in anyone else’s completed ballot.

So, if you have a braindead aunt or a drug-addled sister or just know of someone who won’t vote, you vote for them. It is rife with fraud.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that 250,000 such ballots were used in Orange County alone. That resulted in a Democratic sweep there.

It only negatively impacted Republicans. Nothing to see there, right?

Richard Grennell’s Tweets:

This tweet got me locked out. But I’m back and reposting it again. I had permission to post this picture. As I told Twitter, start locking out the Iranian Regime’s twitter accounts instead of protecting @GavinNewsom’s election Interference. Fight back! https://t.co/BxM4KJA1Bg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 9, 2020

I am calling for an investigation into @GavinNewsom’s election interference. This is a scandal. It’s being ignored by the media. It’s happening everyday! Here are two ballots mailed to two people who have been dead for more than 10 years! pic.twitter.com/u7a6M0tokA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 9, 2020