There were itsy bitsy teeny weeny Biden Harris events

The Biden-Harris bus tour has begun and their first stop was Yuma. All their supporters came and minus the people who were on the bus, it appears to be no one or very few.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris didn’t even bother to get on the campaign bus, probably too crass for them. The duo didn’t even bother to show up, but that wasn’t a problem, voters didn’t either.

It’s not as if it wasn’t advertised — it was.

In a text to local Biden supporters, campaign officials told supporters where they would be.

The tour bus was in Flagstaff on Wednesday and supporters were able to pick up yard signs and other campaign materials.

The Biden campaign is playing catch up with in-person events as the Trump campaign has been active in Yuma for weeks, KAWC reported, but usually, when you play catch up, you attend.

Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were in Phoenix on Thursday.

The Phoenix event had a mob of about eight, seemingly reporters.

Biden has mental issues and Kamala is a communist. They’re not even marginal candidates but they have that ‘D’ in front of their names.

THE EVENTS IN PHOTOS

DEMS IN AZ: Presidential hopeful ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ & running mate ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ speaking to a small group in Phoenix in just moments. Here’s what it looks like inside- tons of spacing, and the Biden- Harris bus parked inside. #ABC15 pic.twitter.com/nxkTGl9wjw — Nicole Valdes (@NicoleValdesTV) October 8, 2020

HE WAS IN NEVADA – SORT OF

Biden saying he’s addressing the people of Arizona… When in fact he’s in Nevada…pic.twitter.com/JMAOnL8GQq — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 10, 2020

It was so nice of Joe Biden to show up in Nevada today, where he dodged questions and thought he was in Arizona because he’s a stupid DNC puppet that can’t care enough to turn around and see my state’s flag right behind him.@realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/39tEm4E2LC — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) October 10, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Biden in Nevada for ‘community stop’ on campaign trail https://t.co/Zj1BPHYrRt — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 9, 2020

DOUBLE VIRTUE SIGNALING

Biden wearing TWO masks OUTSIDE, not within 25 feet of anyone, at a stop in Nevada. pic.twitter.com/RqqkQawdKK — Ken (@sozodken) October 9, 2020

AND THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOWED UP

NEVADA.. There are more Trump supporters at Biden event than Biden supporters… 😂😂😂 No wonder the democrat governor is trying to cheat via ballot harvesting. https://t.co/C4sWwdoNwk — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) October 9, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: WE ADDED NEVADA AFTER POSTING BECAUSE OF THE HUUUUUGE CROWD THAT ATTENDED