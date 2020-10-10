There were itsy bitsy teeny weeny Biden Harris events

By
M. Dowling
-
1

The Biden-Harris bus tour has begun and their first stop was Yuma. All their supporters came and minus the people who were on the bus, it appears to be no one or very few.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris didn’t even bother to get on the campaign bus, probably too crass for them. The duo didn’t even bother to show up, but that wasn’t a problem, voters didn’t either.

It’s not as if it wasn’t advertised — it was.

In a text to local Biden supporters, campaign officials told supporters where they would be.

The tour bus was in Flagstaff on Wednesday and supporters were able to pick up yard signs and other campaign materials.

The Biden campaign is playing catch up with in-person events as the Trump campaign has been active in Yuma for weeks, KAWC reported, but usually, when you play catch up, you attend.

Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were in Phoenix on Thursday.

The Phoenix event had a mob of about eight, seemingly reporters.

Biden has mental issues and Kamala is a communist. They’re not even marginal candidates but they have that ‘D’ in front of their names.

THE EVENTS IN PHOTOS

HE WAS IN NEVADA – SORT OF

DOUBLE VIRTUE SIGNALING

AND THE TRUMP SUPPORTERS SHOWED UP

EDITOR’S NOTE: WE ADDED NEVADA AFTER POSTING BECAUSE OF THE HUUUUUGE CROWD THAT ATTENDED

1 COMMENT

  2. “You know, comrades,” says Stalin, “that I think in regard to this: I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how; but what is extraordinarily important is this—who will count the votes, and how.”

    Boris Bazhanov’s “Memoirs of Stalin’s Former Secretary,” 1980.

