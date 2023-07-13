Troubling Reparations Payouts in Evanston Serve as a Test Case

Evanston, Illinois is serving as a reparations test case for the nation. The goal is to compensate people for Democrat Jim Crow laws and slavery. They more recently included housing discrimination claims to make it more realistic. Some claim housing discrimination went on into the 1960s and even up until today.

A Chicago suburb, known for its residents’ far-left views, has become the first city in the nation to begin disbursing reparations payments to black residents over discrimination and limited access to housing, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

According to the outlet, approximately 140 residents in Evanston, Illinois, will receive $25,000 from the city by the end of the year.

In 2019, the city of roughly 75,000 residents approved a $10 million reparations package to be distributed over ten years. So far, the city has already disbursed reparations payments to sixteen qualified residents, the Evanston Round Table reported.

Individuals must have been at least 18 years old and resided in Evanston between 1919 and 1969 to qualify for the payments.

Dozens of other municipalities across the U.S. have taken initial steps toward reparations since. It is very disturbing. Setting a precedent of making people who had nothing to do with bias pay for those who weren’t victims of bias is un-American.

IT’S A TEST RUN

“I see it as like a test run for the whole country,” said Justin Hansford. He is a leading advocate for reparations at the federal and local level and head of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at Howard University.

The city is providing reparations in cash or vouchers. The money comes from marijuana and real-estate transfer taxes. Marijuana sales are down, so transfer taxes pick up the slack.

City officials anticipate that the entire program will be funded. In part, Evanston’s graduated real estate transfer tax will cover it. Evanston’s assistant to the city manager, Tasheik Kerr, stated that $1,188,000 has already been collected to cover reparations disbursements.

The story in the Wall Street Journal includes some of the tragic stories. One man wanted a home “so bad,” and it took him years to get into the white neighborhood. [Then sue the people responsible, not every white person who isn’t responsible.]

When will my family get their reparations for losing a relative fighting for the Union in the Civil War? And why do new immigrants have to pay? It’s completely nuts.

Insofar as I can tell, the idea of reparations began with the communist Pan-African movement.

