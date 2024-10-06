Former Gov Paterson & Stepson Beaten by a 12- and a 13-Year-Old

New York City Mayor David Paterson, 70, and his stepson Anthony Sliwa, 20, were attacked on Friday night. Police were searching for five or six subjects.

Paterson and his stepson were walking their dog, and saw three people climbing up a fire escape. They got into a brief argument with them, and then it was over. About 45 minutes later, the two went back outside, and the crowd grew. They became violent, punching Paterson in the face and shoulder and beating his stepson into the ground. Both were sent to the hospital and later released.

They arrested two of the culprits. They are 12- and 13-years old. They’re clearly children.

Paterson doesn’t want this to become political. However, there is no way for it not to be political.

New York lets black criminals do whatever they want. They let them right out of prison, and when they do prosecute a fraction of the worst offenders, they knock down felonies to misdemeanors if the offenders are black.

If you’re white, you could end up like Daniel Penny and face 15 years in prison for protecting people on a train.

It’s not surprising that we have fagins in gangs recruiting young kids who don’t know any better.