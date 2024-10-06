They Debanked & Canceled Melania’s Charitable Donations

After she left the White House, she was debanked, her email service provider terminated her agreement, and a university refused her foster care donations. They decided they could no longer accept her charity.

She said it was sad because the people hurt were the foster children who didn’t have a scholarship. That was only one of the canceled projects. She said she believes the cancel culture is still going on, and it is because of her political beliefs.

The cancel culture purveyors are very evil people. We have known them throughout history. They are Caligulan, Hitlerian, Maoist, and Stalinesque. We know them by their methods.

Wow. @MELANIATRUMP said that after 2021, she was DEBANKED. The same thing happened to Donald Trump after J6. If they can debank a sitting US President and First Lady, they can and will debank you too. Vote for Trump! pic.twitter.com/n6lkm774he — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 6, 2024