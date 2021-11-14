Former Navy SEALs Call Out Biden Over His Horrific Withdrawal from Afghanistan

















A group of several former U.S. Navy SEALs who are now running for U.S. Congress slammed Joe Biden during a Fox News interview this week over the dishonorable withdrawal from Afghanistan back in August.

“If the Biden administration is so concerned about saving American lives with these mandates, these mask mandates, and so on so forth, why don’t they mandate we rescue our citizens and save their lives as well over in Afghanistan?” asked Morgan Luttrell. Mr. Luttrell is running in Texas’ 8th Congressional District.

“I was fortunate enough to run into an interpreter that served with us overseas for so long, in the past couple of weeks, and his family is still over there. And he pleaded with us, he begged us, he’s like, ‘Who do I need to get to help me get my family over?’ He spoke perfect English. Where’s that at?”

“All Biden has to do is say, let’s do this,” he continued. “Let’s mandate this; task Milley, task Austin, and go get our people.”

It is heartbreaking.

Watch:

https://www.dailywire.com/news/navy-seals-torch-biden-over-afghanistan-why-dont-they-mandate-we-rescue-our-citizens?itm_source=parsely-api&utm_source=cnemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=111321-news&utm_campaign=position2

