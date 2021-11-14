The Washington Post Corrects Fake Dossier Stories

















John Durham has convened grand juries in the Russigate conspiracy investigation and indicted three relatively low-level operatives for the Democrat Party. His court filings expose the conspiracy that appears to go right to Hillary Clinton. How far Durham will go exposing the conspiracy is unclear, but the media is starting to cover their tracks.

The Washington Post publicly acknowledged they got it wrong:

The Washington Post on Friday took the unusual step of correcting and removing large portions of two articles, published in March 2017 and February 2019, that had identified a Belarusian American businessman as a key source of the “Steele dossier,” a collection of largely unverified reports that claimed the Russian government had compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump.

The newspaper’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, said The Post could no longer stand by the accuracy of those elements of the story. It had identified businessman Sergei Millian as “Source D,” the unnamed figure who passed on the most salacious allegation in the dossier to its principal author, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The story’s headline was amended, sections identifying Millian as the source were removed, and an accompanying video summarizing the article was eliminated. An editor’s note explaining the changes was added. Other stories that made the same assertion were corrected as well…

…The indictment secured by Durham on Nov. 4 suggests but doesn’t explicitly assert, that Danchenko may have gotten his information about the hotel encounter not from Millian but from a Democratic Party operative with long-standing ties to Hillary Clinton. The indictment doesn’t name the executive by name, but he has been identified as Charles Dolan Jr. by Dolan’s attorney, Ralph D. Martin, who otherwise declined to comment because Dolan is a “witness in an ongoing case.”

The Steele dossier was a basis for the FBI’s legal arguments for surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, during the 2016 campaign. A Justice Department inspector general later criticized the agency for failing to note doubts about the veracity of the information in its application for court approval of the surveillance.

Basically, they are disavowing the dossier. The Washington Post rewrote a New York Times article that was based on CNN reporting from anonymous sources. They are all editing together.

These activists rush to judgment and can’t be trusted. They think they can just report without even investigating. They simply liked the narrative too much.

We’ve deleted two tweets, one from 2017 and one from 2019, that linked to news stories that have been updated with new headlines and editor’s notes. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 12, 2021

