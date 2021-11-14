Hell, No! Biden’s Soviet Nominee Will End All Private Banking

















The Biden administration’s Soviet-trained nominee for the very important position of comptroller of currency, Saule Omarova, plans to end private banking.

We wrote about Saule Omarova’s proposal to end private banking at the end of September, but it’s always nice to actually hear her say it. We didn’t have the clip below at the time.

If you doubted for a moment that the Biden-Harris-Cabal plan was to take full control of the United States and our money, doubt no more.

Kazakh-American Omarova who went to Moscow U when it was Soviet, and is a winner of the Lenin Award. She emigrated to the US in 1991 to teach her Soviet ideas in one of our finest universities, Cornell.

She wants to bankrupt the oil, gas, and coal industries and put all banks in the United States under the Federal Reserve.

If she gets her way, the Biden government will gain control of all Americans’ banking and spending as we freeze in winter and suffer heat strokes in the summer.

Watch this short clip:

Proposal by Biden’s Treasury nominee Saule Omarova: “There will be no more private bank deposit accounts and all of the deposit accounts will be held directly at the fed” pic.twitter.com/ojQviX74Bz — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 12, 2021

THE ROGUE FOURTH BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT IN CHARGE

The Federal Reserve has become a repository of bad ideas, instead of shielding us from the government as originally intended. It is a rogue fourth branch of government.

Omarova intends to transform the banking system making the Reserve our only bank. It’s a giant step towards central planning in the swamp by the swamp critters with our money.

She would accomplish this massive transformation by replacing consumer deposits into a new digital dollar, held by the Fed. AND, in her own words be, “radically reshaping the basic architecture and dynamics of modern finance.”

She wants the government to control the Reserve which would take over private banking. The government would know everything the common man does in relation to banking and they could tax it, seize it, freeze it at will. If they don’t like how you spend, say if you buy a gun store, they could bankrupt you.

It could ban funds related to cryptocurrency, bar people who disagree with them from access to their money and could repeat and magnify errors of the past such as the Community Reinvestment Act when trillions of dollars were poured into subprime and other risky mortgages to balance racial and economic inequalities.

Perhaps we are unfair. She’d be the first Kazakh-American and her skin is not lily-white. That combined with the fact that she’s a Soviet-trained communist makes her a great Biden-Putin choice.

REACTIONS

Federal Reserve is neither “federal” nor a “reserve” of anything. They are creditors of the bankrupted corporate US and are privately owned by the money powers. Private individual bank accounts are the only thing that keeps us from financial oblivion. FED is saying we owe debt. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) November 12, 2021

Trump might have thrown their plans off by about four or five years, now they’re pushing them in earnest — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 12, 2021

This makes the Bolsheviks look like amateurs. This is so radical as to be unbelievable – if we were in sane times. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) November 13, 2021

This should have everyone petrified. The Federal Reserve is neither part of the Federal government nor does it have any reserves. It’s a bank owned and operated by elite European banking dynasties. — Ben June (@benjune) November 12, 2021

