Former President Bill Clinton Is Hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized at Georgetown University Hospital for observation after developing a fever.
“President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, wrote on X. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”
In 2021, he had a urological infection that traveled into his bloodstream.
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter