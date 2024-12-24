Former President Bill Clinton Is Hospitalized

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
22

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized at Georgetown University Hospital for observation after developing a fever.

“President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, wrote on X. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

In 2021, he had a urological infection that traveled into his bloodstream.


