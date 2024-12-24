Turkey Will Help Syrian Terrorist Group HTS Form a 300K Army

Reuters reports that Turkey plans to help the Syrian terrorist group HTS build a massive 300,000 army next door to Israel. Turkey has previously funded arms to terrorists who are determined to destroy Israel.

These are the headlines:

Turkey can offer military help to Syria if asked, says minister

Guler says new administration must be given chance to rule

Says Turkey’s priority is eliminating YPG Kurdish militia

Sees no sign of Islamic State expanding in Syria post-Assad

Guler expects Russia to seek to maintain a presence in Syria

The one that grabbed us the most is Turkey’s priority, which is eliminating YPG Kurds because they see them as a threat. However, they are US allies, and they protect the Christians. Also, they have control of the ISIS and al Qaeda prisoners and families. There are 9,000 battle-hardened ISIS fighters and 50,000 other terrorists and their families, including children in prisons under their guard.

Turkey says, “Our goal is to create a 300,000-strong army within a year or a year and a half. The difficult situation inside the country and the Israeli threat make it necessary,” General Ahmad Osman, a representative of the new leadership of Syria, told the Turkiye Daily.

According to Osman, in the initial phase, a 70,000- to 80,000-strong Syrian army core will be formed, and their number will reach 150,000 to 200,000 in the shortest possible time.

The theory that Turkey decided to let HTS overrun Syria and take control of the country seems to be panning out. They are planning an outsized role in its future.

In a press conference on Monday, President-elect Donald Trump said he believed that Turkey was behind Assad’s downfall.

It’s one disaster over another. Replacing Assad with ISIS-Al Qaeda-al Nusra fighters guided by Caliphate-loving President Erdogan was not an improvement.

