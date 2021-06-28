Former President Trump blasts Bill Barr as he panders to Dems



















President Trump unleashed on Bill Barr after his self-serving interview with leftist Jon Karl at the very left-wing outlet, The Atlantic. Barr called any talk of massive election fraud, “Bullsh*t.”

The Statement from the Former President

You should know that Bill Barr never interviewed any of the witnesses — not a one. There were over 1,000 witnesses and he didn’t bother having an agent talk to even one of them.

Over 1000 citizens across multiple battleground states risked their lives & livelihoods under threat of perjury to provide sworn statements attesting to personally observed election malfeasance and this is how those attestations were resolved – https://t.co/nTTS6b48WB pic.twitter.com/9nYVuKw89e — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 27, 2021

It is quite amazing that Barr took his cues from Mitch McConnell, the RINO of the Senate. He knew the mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, drop boxes, and changes in the laws were to favor Biden. Barr allowed it anyway.

