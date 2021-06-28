Former President Trump blasts Bill Barr as he panders to Dems

M. Dowling
President Trump unleashed on Bill Barr after his self-serving interview with leftist Jon Karl at the very left-wing outlet, The Atlantic. Barr called any talk of massive election fraud, “Bullsh*t.”

The Statement from the Former President

You should know that Bill Barr never interviewed any of the witnesses — not a one. There were over 1,000 witnesses and he didn’t bother having an agent talk to even one of them.

It is quite amazing that Barr took his cues from Mitch McConnell, the RINO of the Senate. He knew the mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, drop boxes, and changes in the laws were to favor Biden. Barr allowed it anyway.


