Systematic racism in Portland: If the perp’s white, it’s okay



















Do they really think we're that stupid? All you have to do is to riot in the streets if they don't release the race of the perp. If no race is listed then the perp must be black.

The NY Post reported that Antifa militants attacked police in Portland, Oregon after news broke of a deadly police shooting.

But, don’t worry, the perp was a ‘white male.’ The police quickly announced that the race of the perp was white to avoid riots.

The police shot the suicidal WHITE man charging at them with a screwdriver.

The mob of about 50 ‘protesters’ “began yelling, throwing items at officers, and attempting to interfere with the investigation,” Portland Police Bureau said in a release, with videos showing many chanting the anti-police phrase “F–k 12.”

“One officer’s baton was grabbed and she was being pulled toward the crowd” and “someone from the crowd pepper-sprayed an officer,” the force said.

“At least one police vehicle’s tires were punctured and a window was broken,” the department said, sharing details of the damage.

The officer who fired the fatal shot is black, and the victim is a white guy so, PROBLEM SOLVED.

This is very, very advantageous for BLACK CRIMINALS who commit over 40% of the homicides in the USA. Since their victims are usually BLACK, it harms BLACK VICTIMS.

Breaking: @PortlandPolice have released footage of the officer-involved shooting that occurred yesterday. Antifa mobilized a mob to the scene by claiming a black & brown victim was murdered. Video shows a white male charging at a black officer with some type of sharp weapon. pic.twitter.com/IDGvaCa59B — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2021

