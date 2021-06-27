Former President Trump drew a huge crowd in Ohio just like Biden doesn’t

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2022 campaign rally circuit Saturday with a “Save America” rally, rebuking the “complete and total catastrophe” of the Biden administration, and giving an encouraging view of next year’s midterms.

Donald Trump had a bigger overflow crowd yesterday than Biden can get as President, Benny Johnson said. Still, we must believe 81 million people voted for Biden. Could Trump hate have driven that or fraud? Did they use COV to rig the election? The answer is obvious.

Biden is an illegitimate president.

The photo excludes the overflow crowd.

Donald Trump thanked Ohioans in a statement last night.

He looked 20 years younger than he is, Greg Kelly noted.

The crowd chanted, “Trump won.”

Jason Miller thinks there were 25,000 people in attendance. Jenna Ellis said, President Houseplant can’t get 10. That’s not really true, if you count staff and media and union people who get paid to go, we estimate he can get 20 to 30.

TRUMP SLAMS KAMALA

“Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason — that I announced that I was going,” Trump told a crowd in Wellington, Ohio.

“If I didn’t do that, I don’t know if she was ever going to go,” he added.

[She didn’t even go to where the action is and then repeated the nonsense of how they have to seek out the root causes.]

PSAKI HAS EXTREMELY RED HAIR

CATASTROPHE


