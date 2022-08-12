Former President Trump & His Family Watched the Raid from CCTV

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, said the former president watched the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid from New York. The cameras were only turned off for a short time.

Ms. Bobb said the property’s security cameras transmitted a live feed from the Florida home. However, Bobb, who was on the scene, was not allowed to observe the FBI’s search and was forced to remain outside the resort.

Ms. Bobb made the comments during a Thursday appearance on the conservative media network Real America’s Voice.

Bobb said that in June, when the Feds came to pick up boxes of documents, everything was very pleasant. The lawyer said they told the Feds they think they turned everything they needed over, and if they needed anything else, “please come by.”

Ms. Bobb said President Trump stopped by while they were there and told them to “make sure his lawyers do what you ask. They’ll take very good care of you. It was very pleasant. The next thing I know, I get a call that it’s being raided. So, it really is that stark, that bizarre. I really don’t understand how we got there.”

