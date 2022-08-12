Former President Trump & His Family Watched the Raid from CCTV

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, said the former president watched the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid from New York. The cameras were only turned off for a short time.
Ms. Bobb said the property’s security cameras transmitted a live feed from the Florida home. However, Bobb, who was on the scene, was not allowed to observe the FBI’s search and was forced to remain outside the resort.
Ms. Bobb made the comments during a Thursday appearance on the conservative media network Real America’s Voice.
Bobb said that in June, when the Feds came to pick up boxes of documents, everything was very pleasant. The lawyer said they told the Feds they think they turned everything they needed over, and if they needed anything else, “please come by.”
Ms. Bobb said President Trump stopped by while they were there and told them to “make sure his lawyers do what you ask. They’ll take very good care of you. It was very pleasant. The next thing I know, I get a call that it’s being raided. So, it really is that stark, that bizarre. I really don’t understand how we got there.”
The Cameras should have never been turned off. The fact that the FBI wanted them turned off indicates the they were up to something. No “Evidence” collected should be admissible in Court and the Trump Family needs to get the Property searched for surveillance devices and Planted Evidence. For over 100 years the FBI has been a Rogue Bureaucracy and it must be de-funded and dismantled. The Justice Department isn’t much better.
Great points, I totally agree. This is exactly why a president Trump’s attorney was not allowed to be even inside while this raid continued.
The more the information comes out, the more Trump looks like a great leader who is dangerous to those who do not believe in either the Declaration of Independence of the US Constitution.
The only way to correct the mess is to be fully informed, to vote wisely and to encourage others to do the same.
There is an old saying, “Don’t talk about religion or politics!”
Don’t talk about politics and the bad guys win.
Don’t talk about religi0n and the orals of the country get lost.
Each of us must acknowledge, “It not the responsibility of others. It is mine!”{