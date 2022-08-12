Breaking…FBI Was Looking for Nuclear Docs in Melania’s Closet

Creators of Russiagate and Ukrainegate

Now Present NUCLEARGATE

The Washington Post (WaPo) – publicists for the Democrat Party – bring you Nucleargate.

The luxurious Florida compound of Donald J. Trump, Mar-a-Lago, possibly holds a big secret. It could house “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.” WaPo has this from the best anonymous sources, whoever they are.

Social media and legacy media apparatchiks guess that he has the nuclear codes.

Reporter Michael Tracey says: Paraphrasing anonymous leaks, WaPo says DOJ “sought… documents relating to nuclear weapons,” which sounds incendiary but is incredibly vague. Doesn’t say if any documents were recovered. But half the media is screaming that Trump stole the nuclear codes. This crap never ends.

Trump had these extremely dangerous super duper top secret nuclear documents, maybe even the nuclear codes, and it took them a year-and-a-half to go after them.

Now, 18 months later, the FBI is in a mad rush to get them back. They had to raid his home without notice and go to the obvious places where he’d keep them, like Melania’s lingerie drawer.

When the Feds took those 15 boxes, reportedly taken in January or May, or June, depending on the news outlet you believe, why didn’t they take the nuclear documents? That wouldn’t even make for a good TV show.

But “people familiar with the investigation” gave WaPo the information so the left-wing outlet felt safe putting this to pen.

Filmmaker Daniel Bostic writes: While Trump was hijacking The Beast, strangling his secret service agent, plotting to overthrow the US government, and shattering plates at the White House, he was also secretly copying nuclear documents to store in a safe at his house in Florida. That’s their narrative.

HERE’S MORE FROM WAPO ABOUT THE CLASSIFIED NUKE DOCUMENTS

“Experts in classified information said the unusual search underscores deep concern among government officials about the types of information they thought could be located at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and potentially in danger of falling into the wrong hands.”

Founder of Outkick and radio host Clay Travis writes: By the Washington Post’s own logic in this article the DOJ either can’t keep track of super important nuclear documents & never knew they were missing or waited 18 months to suddenly need to order an immediate raid to get them back. Both are completely and utterly incompetent.

BACK TO WAPO AND THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

“The people who described some of the material that agents were seeking spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. They did not offer additional details about what type of information the agents were seeking, including whether it involved weapons belonging to the United States or some other nation. Nor did they say if such documents were recovered as part of the search. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.”

What will the Feds do now? Will they leak selective information” That is their modus operandi.

Hans Mahncke wondered as well: What’s next in this game of one-upmanship? If they go by the Carter Page playbook, they’re going to leak the warrant affidavit to Devlin Barrett (the same stenographer to whom they leaked tonight’s nuclear secrets narrative).

Tim Young writes: Why would Trump personally sell nuclear secrets? Everyone knows if you’re going to cash in on international energy deals, you send your son who has zero energy experience and is a terrible painter to do that.

HERE’S SOME WAPO CONJECTURE CREATED OUT OF WHOLE CLOTH

“Material about nuclear weapons is especially sensitive and usually restricted to a small number of government officials, experts said. Publicizing details about U.S. weapons could provide an intelligence road map to adversaries seeking to build ways of countering those systems. And other countries might view exposing their nuclear secrets as a threat, experts said.

“One former Justice Department official, who in the past oversaw investigations of leaks of classified information, said the type of top-secret information described by the people familiar with the probe would probably cause authorities to try to move as quickly as possible to recover sensitive documents that could cause grave harm to U.S. security.

“If that is true, it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level,” said David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section, which investigates leaks of classified information. “If the FBI and the Department of Justice believed there were top secret materials still at Mar-a-Lago, that would lend itself to greater ‘hair-on-fire’ motivation to recover that material as quickly as possible.””

Michael Tracey remarked: Merrick Garland this afternoon: “Federal law, longstanding Department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time” Couple hours later: the most explosive imaginable details leaked to the Washington Post.

DONALD TRUMP WANTS THE DOCUMENTS RELEASED NOW — ALL OF THEM!

Eric Trump’s wife spoke with Brian Kilmeade, who was filling in for Tucker Carlson last night. Asked about the nuclear documents, she said, “Of course not.” There are no classified nuclear documents. They don’t usually pass nuclear document flyers around to the guests.

