Former President Trump Rejects Using the 25th Against Joe

Former President Donald Trump opposes using the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden. He believes that Vice President Harris is more “dangerous.” He said she is “real garbage” and is ” worse than he is. “

He made the comments Thursday morning on Fox and Friends.

“I don’t think they should use the 25th amendment. Not long to go, you know, we have four months now, and then he’s got another month and a half,” Trump said.

“I will say this: the world is in a very dangerous place. I think if Biden goes, Kamala then takes over and she’s worse than he is. I believe she’s a San Francisco radical. I believe she’s actually much worse and way worse candidate than he is not doing very well,” he added.

…Trump’s opposition to the use of the 25th Amendment may tamp down the calls in Congress. As a practical matter, however, it was always unlikely given the requirements of the amendment. Obviously, that could change if there are additional incidents of concern. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 25, 2024

Gov. De Santis Also Explained How Much Worse She Is Than Biden

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on X that Kamala Harris was the most liberal U.S. Senator in Congress. She wanted to get rid of private insurance, eliminate oil and gas, provide benefits to illegal aliens, and confiscate the guns of law-abiding citizens.

Then, Joe Biden appointed her as “border czar,” and we all know how that turned out. The media was running with that, and now they say the opposite. They are running interference for her.

She wanted benefits for illegal aliens and more immigration. Kamalar ejected deporting them.

Kamala supported confiscatory taxes.

“The Democrats are only excited about Kamala Harris at the moment because they no longer have a candidate who’s catatonic. But she may fall flat on her face before the convention.”

She is pretending she’s tough on crime when she was the one bailing out criminals and other rioters.

