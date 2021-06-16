Former President Trump to visit the border with Gov Abbott on June 30



















Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will visit the US-Mexico border region with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30th to draw attention to what he called “grave and willful dereliction of duty” by his successor, President Biden.

It is true that Joe Biden is breaking the law, but few seem to care.

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in US history, and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in US history,” Trump said in a lengthy statement. “It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.”

The announcement comes days after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released statistics showing that more than 180,000 illegal immigrants were stopped at the border in May, the first time that number had been exceeded in a single month since April 2000.

That doesn’t count all the criminals who don’t walk up to Border Patrol and turn themselves in.

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world,” Trump’s statement continued.

“Biden and [Vice President Kamala] Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign [sic]. Hospitals and schools are getting crushed and public health is being sacrificed all in service of a radical left anti-borders agenda.”

Governor Abbott plans to build his own walls or fences among other measures. As he says, the Biden administration isn’t incompetent, they are ignoring the border.

He will also arrest illegals based on trespassing, and he will work with locals to add fencing. They will arrest anyone who vandalizes those fences. Abbott said they are arresting people and will step that up. They won’t get the “Biden red carpet treatment,” they will be arrested.

And they will continue building the border wall.

Watch to learn the plan:

