Former President Trump: ‘Under Biden the World is Getting More Violent and More Unstable’









Former President Trump stood up for Israel, something Joe Biden won’t do. Biden is making the world less safe for Israel and for everyone.

When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United State stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies. America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians much end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself. Unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.

JUST IN – Trump issues statement on Israel-Palestine conflict. pic.twitter.com/HMl5AOxCLO — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 11, 2021

