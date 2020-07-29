Former Sanders Co-chair Says Voting For Biden’s Like Eating a “bowl of sh…”

Former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner showed little appetite for voting for Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

Turner, a prominent surrogate for Bernie during the 2020 primary told the Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas, “It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of sh– in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still sh–.”

Another big Sanders supporter was barely less candid.

Cornell West said, “We have to be true to ourselves and acknowledge that Biden is a mediocre, milquetoast, neoliberal centrist that we’ve been fighting against in the Democratic establishment.”

Actually, after taking a second look, West’s assessment may be even more damning. Milquetoast is just the French way of describing a bland dish that was made from buttered toast laid in a dish of milk, “usually considered to be food for invalids.”

Oh, oh. Invalids? Maybe Cornell’s food analogy actually topped Turner’s poop dish reference.

And who would have thought that could ever be possible?