Former Senior Adviser for the (FRB) Arrested for Espionage

John Harold Rogers, 63, of Vienna, Virginia, a former Senior Adviser for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (FRB), was arrested today on charges that he conspired to steal Federal Reserve trade secrets for the benefit of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The Chinese Communist Party has its hands in the top levels of government.

Rogers allegedly made false statements to the Federal Reserve Board Office of Inspector General, which had a material impact on its investigation.

He Is Accused of Betraying America to the CCP

“As alleged, the defendant violated the trust placed in him by the Federal Reserve Bank by putting U.S. trade secrets in the hands of his PRC co-conspirators, knowing full well that such information would benefit the PRC Government and PRC instrumentalities,” said Devin DeBacker, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Justice Department will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to disrupt economic espionage and protect our national security.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has expanded its economic espionage campaign to target U.S. government financial policies and trade secrets in an effort to undermine the U.S. and become the sole superpower,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg.

“Today’s indictment represents the FBI’s unwavering commitment to protect U.S. national security interests and U.S. jobs and to bring to justice those who are willing to betray their country for personal gain.”

In 2023, Rogers was paid approximately $450,000 USD as a part-time professor at a Chinese university.

On February 4, 2020, in response to questioning by the Office of the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve Board, Rogers lied about accessing and passing sensitive information and his associations with his co-conspirators.

Rogers is charged with conspiracy to commit economic espionage and make false statements. Conspiracy to commit economic espionage carries a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $5 million. Making false statements carries a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison.

