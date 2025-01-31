President Trump Prepares Tariffs on Chips, Steel, Oil, Gas

President Trump is preparing more tariffs, and Europe won’t be exempt.

The President said he was eyeing Feb. 18 to impose chips, oil, and gas tariffs. He also said that he would tariff Canadian crude oil imports at 10 percent beginning Saturday, while other Canadian goods would be hit with a 25 percent tariff. Tomorrow, he will also tariff Mexico 25% and China 10%

Mr. Trump also plans to tax steel imports.

He signaled other tariffs would be imposed in the coming weeks, though he did not provide exact dates.

Trump also told reporters in the Oval Office he would “absolutely” place tariffs on goods from the European Union.

“They’re treating us so badly,” Trump said of the EU.

“Tariffs don’t cause inflation. Tariffs cause success,” Trump said. “There could be some temporary short-term disruption, and people understand that.”

President Trump said it would help US manufacturing.

