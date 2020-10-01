Leader of Joe Biden’s designated ‘white supremacist’ group speaks out

During the presidential debate he moderated on Tuesday, Chris Wallace demanded that President Trump disavow white supremacists — the Proud Boys.

I don’t know much about Proud Boys but I know they are responsible for only 10 arrests in four years and their members only number in the hundreds. That’s hardly enough to draw moral equivalence to the hundreds of thousands of BLM and Antifa and their more than 10,000 arrests.

A high-ranking member of the FBI in Oregon said that the agency does not designate the Proud Boys as an extremist group, contradicting a report from a law enforcement official in Washington state in November 2018.

Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said in December 2018 that there was a misinterpretation during a slide-show presentation hosted for officials at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Vancouver, Wash., according to the Oregonian.

And there is something else I know. Wallace should have known that the leader of the Proud Boys is black and they protect people from Joe Biden’s peeps, Antifa and BLM — who Biden would NOT condemn. He should have corrected Joe Biden, but Wallace came without facts of any kind. It’s one thing to not fact-check and quite another to smear a group to the world.

People are missing that when Wallace asked if Trump would condemn white supremacists HE SPECIFICALLY ASKED Trump to tell them to “stand down.” Trump said “sure” 3x and then used Wallace’s OWN WORDS to tell Proud Boys to “stand down.” WATCH THE CLIP ⬇️pic.twitter.com/E8wRrpJaDX — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 30, 2020

On Wednesday Proud Boy International Chairman Enrique Tarrio — an African-Hispanic American — condemned the smear.

And why is the group controversial? They go to Antifa and BLM riots to protect other Americans.

The head of the controversial Proud Boys told Sky News he did not see President Trump’s words during the presidential debate as an endorsement of his group, and that Joe Biden had made a “crucial mistake” in naming them as racists. More here: https://t.co/nN0a3jDLXi pic.twitter.com/fTucacjraK — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 30, 2020

Just saw my local NBC news in Detroit label them as white supremacists, even as they had one of their leaders, who is Cuban, on the screen and they said this. Can anyone do any research anymore? Or use their freakin’ eyeballs?! — DeFauw (@jdefauw) September 30, 2020

I suppose Proud Boys are quite controversial as they never appear with skateboards, bricks, or Molotov cocktails like Antifa. pic.twitter.com/6tocK1Jmk2 — BlondeAmericanChick ╰დ╮╭დ╯ (@PonyGirl_04) September 30, 2020

I never heard of the Proud Boys until today & I did some research of my own and they are NOT white supremacists like the Leftists claim! They protect the people from the #BLMAntifaTerroristsThugs at these Riots!#StandByProudBoys pic.twitter.com/Oal8N9qxVF — Thể Thể (@13thethe) October 1, 2020