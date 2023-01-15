Four-Year-Olds in Scotland Can Change Their Gender Without Parental Consent

Children in Scotland as young as four years old can now change their names and genders at schools without requiring parental consent, The Telegraph reported.

A 70-page document issued on Thursday states that under new LGBTQ+ inclusivity guidelines created by the Scottish government, teachers are now urged not to question their students if they indicate a wish to transition genders. Parental consent is no longer required for any of this.

Teachers are told to ask for the students’ new names and pronouns.

Schools must allow transgender students to use whatever bathroom or locker room they prefer. The creation of more gender-neutral uniforms and the inclusion of transgender characters in lessons and reading materials are under development.

There is no age limit on coming out, and parents can’t give consent. The State is in charge.

John Swinney, the deputy first minister, said in a statement last month, “I am delighted to announce we will be the first country in the world to have LGBTI inclusive education embedded within the curriculum.”

Scotland is putting the State over the parent. It’s the State giving consent for this insanity.

In the United States, we are supposed to believe that babies in the womb know they are transgender.

Harvard has developed a course to spread this misinformation to the world.

The course offers information on healthcare for LGBTQIA+PRIDE unborn babies.

The West continues to commit suicide with the scorched earth ideology of progressive madmen, madwomen, mad LGBTQIAs+, and so on. Marxists use madness to their advantage, thus gender ideology.

