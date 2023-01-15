On Tape, Nixon Warns “I Know Who Shot John [JFK]”

At his substack site, Stone Cold Truth, Roger Stone put up a long-overlooked Nixon tape. The Nixon Watergate-era tape shows Richard Nixon warning CIA Director Richard Helms that he knows of CIA involvement in the murder of John F. Kennedy- “I know who shot John.”

Stone said that at the time, Nixon didn’t know four Watergate burglars were on the CIA payroll. They infiltrated Watergate.

Recently declassified documents reveal that Watergate Special Prosecutor Nick Akerman was aware of the CIA’s advance knowledge and involvement in the break-in — but said and did nothing.

Some believe that since Nixon’s era, the intelligence agencies have fine-tuned these corrupt practices to destroy other Republicans.

Roger Stone says that Gerald Ford, who was on the Warren Commission investigating JFK’s death, altered an autopsy diagram to support the one-bullet theory. It was allegedly at the direction of J. Edgar Hoover to cover up CIA involvement.

Stone believes Nixon, embroiled in Watergate, thought the threat of the revelation would ease the pressure.

THE MURDER OF JFK

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes his uncle John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated with help from the CIA. he said it was the “first coup d’etat” in the United States from which the country has “never recovered.”

There’s a lot more information in the hidden files of JFK. The government won’t release them. Roger Stone’s resurrection of the tape adds to the mystery.

The Warren Commission, which operated in secrecy, found no evidence of a conspiracy. In 1978, the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded in a preliminary report that Kennedy was “probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy” that may have involved multiple shooters and organized crime.

Presently, the government continues to hide 3% to 5% of the documents. By not releasing the documents, people are naturally suspicious, given the strange events surrounding the death.

One source told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that the CIA was involved.

The Zapruder film is the only film of the actual shooting.

The Zapruder film frame by frame:

