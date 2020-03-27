This Is How the Press Dehumanizes and Misrepresents the President

Peter Baker of the New York Times wrote to his 373,000 followers that Trump wants governors to appreciate him and the great job he did, “Trump on what he wants from governors: “I want them to be appreciative. We’ve done a great job.” That is not at all what he said.

What Trump actually said was, “I want them to be appreciative. I don’t want them to say things that aren’t true. I want them to be appreciative. We’ve done a great job. And I’m not talking about me. I’m talking about Mike Pence, the task force, I’m talking about FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers.”

Baker completely misrepresented the President’s statement to hurt him. This is what substitutes for journalism these days.

Why doesn’t he actually report some news and leave his Trump Derangement Syndrome at home?

Hack journalist for the Washington Post, Maggie Haberman, did the same thing. It makes you wonder if they get together and plan these dishonest attacks together. She tweeted:

“I want them to be appreciative,” the president says of governors who are criticizing the federal response. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 27, 2020

This is the clip of what he actually said:

CNN’s political hack doesn’t like Dr. Brix, a renowned physician, because she complimented the President.

I, for one, am no longer interested in hearing from Dr. Brix. Her vouching for Trump’s vast scientific abilities from his business background was the breaking point. Stepford Doc — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 27, 2020

Petty hack Jim Acosta always finds something to say:

Social distancing? Not at the stimulus bill signing in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/Hx3JYd1Sg0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 27, 2020

This next liar is once again accusing the President of calling the Coronavirus a hoax. That has been repeatedly debunked.

Obama-Biden’s health policy director Dr. Kavita Patel FALSELY claimed this afternoon that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” Not surprisingly MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian didn’t correct Patel’s false claim. pic.twitter.com/NKk98rQemz — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 27, 2020

Fox News is the only channel that covered the signing of the two trillion dollar relief bill. If anything makes the President look good, they call it a rally. That’s their excuse for not covering it.

Fox News is the only cable news network to cover President Donald Trump’s signing of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill CNN and MSNBC are refusing to air his remarks where he describes what his administration has done to help American families and the economy pic.twitter.com/w4JkzebKLl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 27, 2020