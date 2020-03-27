This Is How the Press Dehumanizes and Misrepresents the President

M. Dowling
1

Peter Baker of the New York Times wrote to his 373,000 followers that Trump wants governors to appreciate him and the great job he did, “Trump on what he wants from governors: “I want them to be appreciative. We’ve done a great job.” That is not at all what he said.

What Trump actually said was, “I want them to be appreciative. I don’t want them to say things that aren’t true. I want them to be appreciative. We’ve done a great job. And I’m not talking about me. I’m talking about Mike Pence, the task force, I’m talking about FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers.”

Baker completely misrepresented the President’s statement to hurt him. This is what substitutes for journalism these days.

Why doesn’t he actually report some news and leave his Trump Derangement Syndrome at home?

Hack journalist for the Washington Post, Maggie Haberman, did the same thing. It makes you wonder if they get together and plan these dishonest attacks together. She tweeted:

This is the clip of what he actually said:

CNN’s political hack doesn’t like Dr. Brix, a renowned physician, because she complimented the President.

Petty hack Jim Acosta always finds something to say:

This next liar is once again accusing the President of calling the Coronavirus a hoax. That has been repeatedly debunked.

Fox News is the only channel that covered the signing of the two trillion dollar relief bill. If anything makes the President look good, they call it a rally. That’s their excuse for not covering it.

  1. They’ve already complained that airing Trump makes him look “competent”. What does THAT say about THEM. It might be why every sector has a positive approval, even Congress, but NOT the press.

