Fox Figured Out How to Alienate More Viewers – Threaten Tucker, Who Is at 91 Million Viewers

Fox News figured out a way to alienate even more viewers. Their lawyers contacted Tucker Carlson to tell him that he breached his contract by launching his show, Tucker on Twitter.

Fox took Tucker off the air, and now they plan to silence him completely. They’ve become like the Stalinistas they claim to oppose.

Tucker’s lawyers responded with the following statement: “Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events,” said Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, to Axios.

Fox News is clearly opposed to free speech.

Tucker on Twitter Has Hit 91.5 Million Views, and He’s Not Done.

Tucker Carlson’s show is at 91.5 million views and climbing. Clearly, Fox’s leadership is comprised of morons. They can’t get the message sent by the viewers to stop what they’re doing. The viewers’ response is organic. Fox should have cut and run. Instead, they think they can survive with ruthless tactics. Fox viewers watch Fox because they oppose the tactics Fox is now using.

Related