John Kirby Casually Suggests Nuclear War

John Kirby, the White House strategic communications coordinator, casually suggested today that we could be in a nuclear war with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone on Wednesday. The Russian head of state cited as an example of terrorism the “barbaric act of destroying the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson region.”

According to Putin, this has led to a “massive ecological and humanitarian catastrophe” downstream.

The president added that Ukraine is “committing war crimes [and] is openly using terrorist methods,” including on Russian soil. Putin noted that all of these are being aided and abetted by Western powers.

If the US and Ukraine working together blew up the dam, it is an act of terrorism. If the US was involved in blowing up Nord Stream it is an act of terrorism.

THE NUCLEAR THREAT

A reporter asked John Kirby today, “Does it seem believable to you that Russia would destroy a dam and flood the ethnic Russian villages and cut off the water supply to Crimea? That seems about as logical as blowing up one’s own pipeline, doesn’t it?”

“We’ve come to no conclusions on this. We’re working with the Ukrainians. We’ll try to get as much information as we can,” Kirby said dishonestly. He’ll say anything.

All people are precious, and life is precious. We should not be talking about nuclear war. This is utter madness. There is no such thing as a ‘limited’ nuclear war so get that out of your thinking process.

The reporter asked about Russian Defense Minister Lavrov’s comments about the US buildup of 16 fighter jets that can accommodate nuclear weapons. He warned that supplying Ukraine with them would escalate the conflict further. She asked if the White House had a response to that.

Kirby said, “The first thing I would say to Minister Lavrov is if you’re worried about Ukrainian military capabilities, then you should take your troops and leave Ukraine.”

The suggestion is we will use nuclear weapons. He was quite casual. It is clear that even if Russia wins, we will jump into the war.

