Progressive Democrats Celebrate Pride Month

Democrats need to purge their party of progressive perverts who seduce children. Pride month is hell for most of us watching the perversion. This isn’t about gays. It’s an opportunity for perverts. If you object, you are not condemning gays. You’re correctly criticizing people who would indoctrinate children.

A “Pride Party” with infants and children in attendance in Tempe, Arizona, featured lowlifes, drag queens twerking and singing obscene rap lyrics while dancing suggestively.

The master of ceremonies, drag queen Barbra Seville railed against “insane” conservative lawmakers.

“[W]e can call the shots, we can protect LGBTQ youth, we can protect trans people, we can protect people of color, we can make housing a priority, we can tackle things like guns in schools, but we can’t do it unless you all get involved and register to vote,” he said.

Can they call the shots? This can’t all be on Conservatives. We need normal independents and Democrats to come to their senses.

INSANE: Tempe AZ’s first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featured a LGBTQ rapper performing songs about GAY/ANAL SEX and converting straight men GAY through sex acts to a crowd that included INFANTS & CHILDREN LGBTQ ADULTS can be seen dancing along with kids, alcohol was sold pic.twitter.com/KlcaISFUmz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

This is what we have going on in Glendale. LA Mag claims the anti-Pride group started this fight, but you’d better see the proof before you believe them. Antifa was at this protest.

We now have Trantifa.

ANTIFA is back but have evolved into TRANTIFA https://t.co/21zz8Sn27q — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 7, 2023

Even Idaho is losing it.

Over 100 parents and students protested Kellogg High School’s decision to punish a student for saying “Guys are guys and girls are girls. There is no in-between.” In spite of today’s protest, Travis Lohr will not be allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/lS9gMsiZwl — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) June 2, 2023

This isn’t true:

We just want to live our lives privately without bothering anybody, they said https://t.co/LaCQRfM8Zd — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 6, 2023

Fascism

LGBTQ FASCISM: Christian American Arrested For Reading Bible At Pennsylvania ‘Gay Pride’ Event Homosexuals cheer when Christian is arrested pic.twitter.com/brI7SrOt1J — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 6, 2023

