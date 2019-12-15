Fox poll says everyone beats Trump — socialists, hairy legs Joe, even Bloomberg

A new Fox News poll has found that Trump’s approval rating is still under 50%, and 54% of voters want Donald Trump to be impeached.

Uh, sure. Fox News polls are notoriously inaccurate.

To clarify, that 54% who want the President impeach — it’s Democrats who want him impeached, by 85% to 11% Republican, with 45% of Independents allegedly hoping to see him impeached.

All of the other polls are showing Trump surging ahead of Democrats, but not Fox News. Catatonic Joe beats Trump, according to Fox. Even Bloomberg the fascist and Bernie the communist crush Trump. Son of a communist St. Pete Buttigieg beats Trump. Everyone beats him.

The polls also don’t reflect the Electoral College.

Fox News used the Braun research group to do the fieldwork for the poll. Amanda Braun is a Progressive activist. She is a lesbian, and an LGBTQ activist.

The New York Times mentioned Braun’s background when she married:

Amanda Danielle Braun and Elizabeth Anne Shirey were married June 16. Rabbi Laurie E. Green officiated at the Mill at Fine Creek, an events space in Powhatan, Va.

Ms. Braun (left), 28, is the deputy organizing director and training director in Richmond, Va., chapter of For Our Future, a political action committee that supports progressive issues and candidates. In 2016, she was a regional organizing director, in Reading, Pa., for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She graduated from Wellesley College.

Hillary again! Her tentacles are everywhere!

The pollsters oversampled Democrats. They again sampled 12% Independents although Gallup found in 2017 that 42% identified as Independents, 31% of Americans identified as Democrat, and 24% identified as Republican.

The poll, conducted Sunday through Wednesday, also finds 50 percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, 4 percent say impeached but not removed, and 41 percent oppose impeaching him altogether.

Most Democrats (85 percent) favor impeaching/removing Trump from office, while most Republicans (84 percent) are opposed. A new high of 45 percent of independents favor impeachment, up from 38 in late October.

Overall, 53 percent of voters believe Trump abused the power of his office, 48 percent think he obstructed Congress, and 45 percent say he committed bribery.

THIS MAN BEATS TRUMP, THE MAN WITH THE BEST ECONOMY IN US HISTORY

