Fox Hack Chris Wallace Will Join CNN’s Streaming Service Where He Belongs

















Chris Wallace has decided to leave Fox. I think I speak for all of us as I say, I’m beyond heartbroken. Please don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. ~ Twitter user

Chris Wallace is a liberal hack who pretends to be an unbiased journalist. Appropriately, Wallace is joining CNN’s streaming service.

CNN announced on Sunday that former “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace will join its streaming service as an anchor early next year.

Wallace will host a weekday show that will feature interviews with people involved in politics, business, sports, and culture, according to a statement by CNN.

“I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories,” Wallace said in the statement.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker praised Wallace for his tenure as a journalist and said he would be helping the network build its new streaming service from its start.

“It is not often that a news organization gets the opportunity to bring someone of Chris Wallace’s caliber on board. He is as fine a journalist as there is in our business. This speaks volumes about our commitment to journalism and CNN+, and we are thrilled to have Chris on the ground floor of helping us build the next generation of CNN and news,” Zucker said.

Watch Wallace’s announcement:

Fox News’ Chris Wallace: “After 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all of the things I’m interested in.” pic.twitter.com/vgMF8Ktdnr — The Recount (@therecount) December 12, 2021

Unreliable Sources Stelter announced it as well, saying he’s l”ooking for new ways to tell stories” [lies]:

Chris Wallace to join CNN pic.twitter.com/n6jaHl6PXf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 12, 2021

Here is Steve Cortes calling out one of his biased performances:

#ChrisWallace in the news today, leaving Fox. Here was my October 2020 appearance on his Sunday show, when I called out his incredibly biased performance as debate moderator:pic.twitter.com/PWbgq6MdV0 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 12, 2021

Related















