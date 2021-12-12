Pandemic Relief Funds Are Going to Force CRT in Schools & to Payoffs

















The Biden Regime is taking pandemic funds, paid for by the federal taxpayers, and pouring it into the Marxist-based Critical Race Theory (CRT).

CRT teaches anti-American, anti-white, and hateful ideology, all under the guise of anti-racism.

New York’s public schools have been awarded a total of nearly $9 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief aid from federal pandemic relief programs through the U.S. Department of Education, John Solomon reports on Just the News. It’s mostly going for CRT instruction.

Most of the funds are coming from Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bill that Biden and his comrades said was going to help in need so the country could recover.

U.S. taxpayers are subsidizing New York’s Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education Framework. It “portrays America as a structurally biased and oppressive nation in need of fundamental transformation,” warns scholar/commentator Stanley Kurtz.

What is actually happening is the Left is instilling anti-white and anti-American cultural bias in every government agency, every school, corporation, and more. Some of it also reeks of antisemitism.

PAYOFFS TO THEIR ALLIES

A lot of the pandemic funds, about 40%-65% of these funds, meant to protect teachers, and students from the virus, are going to new tracks, tennis courts, stadium expansion, and, security cameras. They are also going to schools in Boston, Newark, and so on.

“It’s a big problem when Congress is throwing so much money at school districts they can’t even hardly spend it,” Open the Books CEO and Founder Adam Andrzejewski told The National Desk.

US taxpayers, which is only about half the nation of taxpayers, get to pay for their own demise as the Biden Regime switches everything to the central government. Under the false guise of pandemic relief, Democrats are paying off their voting blocs and changing the country forever.

