Fox Might Be Turning on Trump, What Do You Think?

Far-left Democrat Chris Wallace, who says AOC’s Green New Deal is a “heck of a good idea,” provided Mayor Pete — that’s what Wallace calls him — with softball questions at the town hall on Fox News. The Sanders town hall was not much better. Both were just advertisements for the far-left candidates.

Buttigieg is just as radical as Bernie. He can pretend he’s moral and moderate but his policies are very extreme.

Wallace let Buttigieg trash Fox News, the President, and two of his colleagues, popular hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson. He never challenged a word he said. It was disgraceful.

Wallace has taken to attacking Republicans who appear on his show. It happens a lot on Fox. A recent survey found that 52% of Fox News coverage about President Trump is negative. Although it’s far better than the 90% negative coverage on the other stations, it certainly doesn’t show favoritism.

President Trump wondered himself about the town halls for the leftists and tweeted:

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him. Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in. They forgot the people who got them there. Chris Wallace said, “I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance…fascinating biography.” Gee, he never speaks well of me – I like Mike Wallace better…and Alfred E. Newman will never be President!”

Some hosts on Fox are as nasty as anyone on CNN. Take Shep Smith or Leland Vittert for example. My own Republican congressman was on with Leland Vittert not too long ago, and Vittert was attacking and unpleasant.

The truth is there have always been a lot of liberals/leftists at Fox who pretend their conservative, but it seems the pretense is over.

Look at how they treated Judge Jeanine. Consider how Neil Cavuto treated Bill Donough for wondering if Notre Dame was a case of arson. Cavuto was rude. He shut him down and went to commercial. Donough said nothing wrong and didn’t accuse anyone or any group.

It feels like Fox is getting ready to dump President Trump and everyone on the right before the election. If Fox is heading to the dark side, and the right is blocked on social media, it seems like these totalitarians will win it all.

