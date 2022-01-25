Panel of Experts Expose the Vaccine Fraud for What It Is

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson held a discussion of COVID, treatments, and vaccines with 15 medical experts from around the world. It offered a second opinion everyone needs to hear. We contend it exposes the vaccine fraud for what it is. [Full discussion at the end]

Dr. Ryan Cole explained that we’ve known how to treat inflammation and clotting for eons and to say we can’t treat this disease is wrong. It has been wrong from the beginning.

Dr. Harvey Risch explained that many drugs like hydroxychloroquine are valuable in the treatment of COVID. Studies saying HCQ and other drugs don’t work were fake studies promoted by the media.

The vaccines overwhelm the body with spike proteins and tell the body to produce them, says Dr. Christina Parks.

Dr. Paul Marik spoke about remdesivir. Studies show it is toxic and promotes renal failure. Despite that, the government incentivized the drug in hospitals. [It is the only drug Dr. Fauci approve of and promoted]

The perverse incentives have focused hospitals and doctors on one disease, leaving patients with other medical conditions neglected. Dr. Aaron Kheriaty said it has caused a 40% increase in deaths of working-age adults, 18-64. They didn’t die from COVID.

Watch:

Medicine and Science should be an open exchange of ideas:

Medicine used to be —and should be —a free exchange of ideas.

Yet, opinions that didn’t agree with Dr. Fauci’s were banned:

@P_McCulloughMD asks panel of doctors, medical experts and audience how many have been censored and silenced. This is why this discussion is so important.

This story from Christina Parks Ph.D. about her Dad was heartbreaking:

Dr. Christina Parks discusses unequal access to care during COVID-19 and how it's personally affected her and her family.

We’ve hurt the children:

Dr. Robert Malone: Our public policies managing COVID have had a particularly strong adverse effect on our children.

FULL DISCUSSION

The discussion begins around the 40-minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderated the panel discussion on Monday on COVID-19 headlined, A Second Opinion. A group of world-renowned doctors and medical experts provided a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.

Watch:

