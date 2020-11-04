NC won’t announce winner of presidential race until November 12th

North Carolina officials will not announce the results of the presidential election in their state until November 12th. The likely reason to do this is to deprive the President of any opportunity to get to 270 electoral votes.
North Carolina election officials announced the last batch of unofficial election results, Wednesday night.
President Donald Trump pulled ahead with a lead of 76,701 votes in the state, the Patch reported.
Despite the gap in votes, however, it will be at least eight days before Trump can officially claim to North Carolina’s 15 electoral college votes. The state has yet to process provisional ballots, and at least 117,000 absentee ballots have not been received, state election officials said Wednesday.
“The actual casting of ballots has ended but the election is not over,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said Wednesday during a news conference.
They can get the ballots and they can coun them, but they choose not to — it’s nonsense.
Notice how all the delays only occur in blue states?