Fox News’ Impeachment Poll Is Garbage But It Gives Fox What They Want

A new Fox poll, geared to bring in clicks, declares that there is “record support for Trump impeachment.” That’s RECORD, you understand. While technically accurate, it’s one poll and it has some serious flaws.

That doesn’t mean we should dismiss it. We need to worry about the Democrats and their media succeeding in destroying the President. That’s their full-time job.

The Poll Results:

The poll shows a high of 51 percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, another 4 percent want him impeached but not removed, and 40 percent oppose impeachment altogether.

In July, 42 percent favored impeachment and removal, while 5 percent said impeach but don’t remove him, and 45 percent opposed impeachment.

Since July, support for impeachment increased among voters of all stripes: up 11 points among Democrats, 5 points among Republicans, and 3 among independents.

Support also went up among some of Trump’s key constituencies, including white evangelical Christians (+5 points), white men without a college degree (+8), and rural whites (+10).

Another 48% say the President is getting what he deserves with the impeachment inquiry. Mind you, he has not been afforded any of his civil rights and the newspapers are against him 24/7.

WHAT’S UP WITH THIS

If we take the poll seriously, we must consider that a lot of has happened recently that could be affecting this. But, first, don’t believe that if a majority says it, we must reconsider supporting the President. Remember that everyone in Germany was wrong in the last century.

One consideration that is affecting results is the fake Ukraine scandal. Americans aren’t reading the actual transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call. All they hear is Trump is colluding with a foreign power again and some big shot CIA guy quoted some other important guy was scared when he heard it or about it or something.

Then there is the fact that the President is polarizing and people are getting tired. They have Trump battle weariness.

Fox Has Gone to the Dark Side, Abandoning Those Who Made Them Rich

Another point that must be made is the President no longer enjoys wide support from Fox News. He has no one but OANN, a small network, along with some struggling conservative outlets.

If you watch Fox and watched Fox in the past, you know that they have changed quite a bit under the leadership of the left-wing Murdoch sons. The network appears to have no love for Donald Trump for the most part during the day. Many of the guests on the evening shows have been banned from the so-called daytime “factual news” shows. Sebastian Gorka is one of those banned but there are many others. Shep Smith and Judge Napolitano, two haters, are being called fact reporters by Fox.

Fox News put Paul Ryan on their board, hired feckless liars like Donna Brazile, and are clearly moving away from supporting the President. They don’t want to be associated with him as President in our estimation.

What better way to make the big jump to join the ‘mainstream media’ than to put out a very damaging poll and headline it as clickbait? We all know polls are now meant to sway opinion as much as gauge opinion.

THEY USED PROGRESSIVES

Also, Fox News used the Braun research group to do the fieldwork for the poll that claims 51% of Americans want President Trump impeached and removed.

Amanda Braun is a Progressive activist. She is a lesbian, and an LGBTQ activist.

It’s something to consider. The New York Times mentioned Braun’s background when she married:

Amanda Danielle Braun and Elizabeth Anne Shirey were married June 16. Rabbi Laurie E. Green officiated at the Mill at Fine Creek, an events space in Powhatan, Va.

Ms. Braun (left), 28, is the deputy organizing director and training director in the Richmond, Va., chapter of For Our Future, a political action committee that supports progressive issues and candidates. In 2016, she was a regional organizing director, in Reading, Pa., for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She graduated from Wellesley College.

Hillary again! Her tentacles are everywhere!

The President pointed out on Twitter that the poll sampled 48% Democrats and only 12% Independents.

As of October 2017, Gallup polling found that 31% of Americans identified as Democrat, 24% identified as Republican, and 42% as Independent. Most are reporting there are 34% identifying as Independents. Regardless, Fox only polled 12% Independents and there certainly aren’t 48% Democrats compared to 40% Republican.

Independent voters are strongly against impeachment by a large majority and so are Republicans. They wanted the headline and the message out there. This undersampling is HUGE and the Fox poll is a sorry joke.

Many came out against the poll on Twitter:

The Fox News poll is wrong, just like their final poll in 2016 (had Hillary winning by 4) was wrong. A staggering 48% of those polled on this bogus impeachment charade were Democrats. Our internal polling shows voters, particularly Independents, oppose this sham! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 10, 2019

Fox News poll is ridiculous, 48% of survey is Democrats. Pretty easy to get to 51% from there. Independents support POTUS on impeachment and GOP massively does. Just proves the impeachment sham is partisan. Too many polls trying to CREATE public opinion rather than measure it. https://t.co/IIDORan5No — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 10, 2019

This is an interesting string: