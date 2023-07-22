Jamie Foxx Speaks After His Brush with Death & Suffering

Jamie Foxx has recovered from a severe medical event. For a while, it seemed that he was dying, and apparently, he did have a brush with death. Mr. Foxx went to Twitter to describe his medical ordeal and explain why he didn’t give updates.

“To everybody praying and sending messages, I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Mr. Foxx said in a video on Twitter.

“Oh, I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. You know? I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it.

“And to be honest with you, my sister… and my daughter … saved my life. So to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kicking in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight.”

Watch:

Jamie Foxx Speaks Out for the First Time Since His Medical Scare in April “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through…I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running… pic.twitter.com/AXyi9ZK3Cl — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 22, 2023

Related