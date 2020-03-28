NYU Dean dances while rejecting students’ plea for refunds

Tuition at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts costs more than $81,000 a year and some students want some of their money back now that classes are virtual.

They posted an online petition requesting refunds, which so far has gathered over 2,200 signatures.

The school’s dean, Allyson Green, sent out an email informing the students that the answer was ‘no.’ She explained that “she doesn’t have the authority to refund tuition and that it’s “challenging” for the school to give students their money back right now.”

Along with the letter, she sent a video of her dancing badly to REM’s “Losing My Religion”. Was she trying to be cool, show off, or mock the students or is she insane? It’s anybody’s guess.

A student shared the clip:

The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won’t give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm — Breitbart is Racist Filth! (@michale_price) March 23, 2020