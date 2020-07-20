Oxford University’s vaccine looks great in early trials

A vaccine out of UK’s Oxford University has gone through its first trial with over 1,000 subjects. It did not have side effects and it induces an increased antibody response. Phase 3 trials are needed to confirm whether the vaccine would be effective.

Trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus.

It might require a booster every four months but it does bring hope that we can get back to normal without becoming socialists or communists.

Watch:

The new trial has 10,000 subjects roughly.

Professor Andrew Pollard, group lead for the Oxford Vaccine Group, says there have been no “significant, concerning side effects” during the first phase of human trials for Oxford University’s #COVID19 vaccine. More on this story: https://t.co/xHBBuB3r3t pic.twitter.com/qYhIEyDwAx — SkyNews (@SkyNews) July 20, 2020

MSM IS REPORTING IRRESPONSIBLY

The media has been reporting inaccurately and with a pronounced hysteria. It makes one think they are politically driven. Teachers nationwide won’t come back without far-left programs approved and a vaccine.

The one-sided media only reports bad news.

One story they are pushing today concerns the increased number of cases in Florida. However, the media is concentrating on the number of cases and the increased testing has a lot to do with that.

The truth is there is basically no change in total hospitalizations or ICU uses statewide.

Florida

The real story out of Florida is incredible: 150,000 #SARSCoV2 positive tests in the last two weeks, and effectively NO change in either total hospitalizations or ICU use statewide. Case mix? A huge advance in medicine? This is the story real reporters should chase. pic.twitter.com/rp3Ax6gUDH — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 19, 2020

Houston

As far as Houston, the hospitals are not full and not in danger of becoming full. To say otherwise is dishonest reporting.

Update from Houston: ALL THE HOSPITALS ARE (not) FULL! And they’re not going to be, since new #Covid hospitalizations are down 30% in a week. Is there a word for panic porn as badly timed as that @mike_hixenbaugh @charlesornstein spectacular? They’ll update it soon, I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/nsif5XLwOI — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 20, 2020

Arizona and SE Texas

Arizona and SE Texas see declining numbers of hospitalization and ventilations — not increasing.

Another day of declining hospitalizations in SE Texas and Arizona, both down more than 10% from peak, and now ICUs and ventilations are dropping too. If they aren’t past peak they’re doing a good job of pretending. pic.twitter.com/E14foWiNmB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 19, 2020