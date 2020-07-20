Oxford University’s vaccine looks great in early trials

A vaccine out of UK’s Oxford University has gone through its first trial with over 1,000 subjects. It did not have side effects and it induces an increased antibody response. Phase 3 trials are needed to confirm whether the vaccine would be effective.

Trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus.

It might require a booster every four months but it does bring hope that we can get back to normal without becoming socialists or communists.

The new trial has 10,000 subjects roughly.

MSM IS REPORTING IRRESPONSIBLY

The media has been reporting inaccurately and with a pronounced hysteria. It makes one think they are politically driven. Teachers nationwide won’t come back without far-left programs approved and a vaccine.

The one-sided media only reports bad news.

One story they are pushing today concerns the increased number of cases in Florida. However, the media is concentrating on the number of cases and the increased testing has a lot to do with that.

The truth is there is basically no change in total hospitalizations or ICU uses statewide.

Florida

Houston

As far as Houston, the hospitals are not full and not in danger of becoming full. To say otherwise is dishonest reporting.

Arizona and SE Texas

Arizona and SE Texas see declining numbers of hospitalization and ventilations — not increasing.

