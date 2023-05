Fox Picks a New Fill-In for Tucker

Kayleigh McEnany will take over Fox News Tonight next week. She is a temporary fill-in. Some of Tucker’s supporters are angry that she took it, but what else should she do? As for me, I won’t watch that with or without her; nothing against Kayleigh.

Fox isn’t just ditching Tucker. They’re trying to destroy him.

Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones filled in this week and it didn’t work out.

I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on @FoxNews at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)! Set your DVR. Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America!https://t.co/8JtJZwo9zf — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 4, 2023

Fox is still crashing in primetime.

Total Viewers, May 3, 2023

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1953 SITUATION ROOM:

653 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1498 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

280 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

42 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2193 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

622 REIDOUT:

1288 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

370 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1699 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

618 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1291 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

477 CUOMO:

187 9p HANNITY:

2049 CNN PRIMETIME:

504 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1280 PRIME NEWS:

307 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

136 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1595 CNN TONIGHT:

516 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1509 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

409 BANFIELD:

97 11p GUTFELD!:

1764 CNN TONIGHT:

364 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

976 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

194 CUOMO:

43

Key Demo for May 3

6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

206 SITUATION ROOM:

156 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

175 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

25 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

170 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

141 REIDOUT:

178 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

34 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

155 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

139 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

47 CUOMO:

36 9p HANNITY:

148 CNN PRIMETIME:

118 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

135 PRIME NEWS:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

122 CNN TONIGHT:

109 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

145 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

53 BANFIELD:

21 11p GUTFELD!:

233 CNN TONIGHT:

89 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

25 CUOMO:

4

