Greenwald’s dire warning! Generals’ propaganda and the war on Americans



















Glenn Greenwald is at it again — journalism, that is. He reminded us of a 2008 article in the NY Times by David Barstow who exposed a Pentagon propaganda program where they would place ex-generals at major networks to disseminate Pentagon propaganda. Central to the scheme was General McCaffrey at NBC who is still there (and this is what he does.).

The Times article, Behind TV Analysts, Pentagon’s Hidden Hand, is long, but we have a few excerpts at the end of this article.

In 2008, NYT’s @DavidBarstow won the Pulitzer Prize for exposing a Pentagon propaganda program where they would place ex-Generals at major networks to disseminate Pentagon propaganda. Central to the scheme was Gen. McCaffrey at NBC, who is still there:https://t.co/WcT8JsWT4n — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 25, 2021

Greenwald put it together with the latest propaganda claiming no one can criticize a general, even one like Mark Milley who is training troops with Marxist-based Critical Race Theory.

Mr. Greenwald continued, referencing McCaffrey’s latest tweets: In history’s healthiest democracies, speaking ill of Generals results in immediate firing. Probably should be illegal.

Anyone speaking irreverently about a US General should be fired immediately. (except Gen. Flynn) https://t.co/9X75J7mKky — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 25, 2021

McCaffrey wants Tucker terminated. The General tweeted: Let this sink in. Tucker Carlson on live Fox TV called Gen Mark Milley the Chairman of the JCS “Stupid” and a “Pig”. Why hasn’t he been terminated? Who talks like this about a public official? Mark Milley …Princeton and Colombia. Years in combat.

Here’s some more McCaffrey Twitter propaganda:

A dangerous period in American governance. Terrible to see our military leadership viciously and falsely attacked for shallow partisan purpose. We need to be grateful for the dedication and commitment to the Constitution of our senior military leadership. https://t.co/lL6P276YV5 — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) June 25, 2021

GREENWALD DEALS WITH IT ALL ON SUBSTACK

Greenwald believes what is behind Milley’s self-serving preachy blather is the new domestic war on terror.

The overarching ideology of Pentagon officials is larger military budgets and ongoing permanent war posture. Their new war target, explicitly, is domestic “white rage.”

The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, Greenwald writes, vehemently defended the teaching of critical race theory at West Point and, referencing the January 6 Capitol riot, said, “it is important that we train and we understand … and I want to understand white rage. And I’m white.”

Greenwald continues: In response to conservative criticisms that top military officials should not be weighing in on inflammatory and polarizing cultural debates, liberals were ecstatic to have found such an empathetic, racially aware, and humanitarian general sitting atop the U.S. imperial war machine. Overnight, Gen. Milley became a new hero for U.S. liberalism…

Granting that Milley could have suddenly become enlightened to CRT, he suggests another reason, the new war on terror against Trump supporters.

“…Note that Gen. Milley’s justification for the military’s sudden immersion in the study of modern race theories is the January 6 Capitol riot — which, in the lexicon of the U.S. security state and American liberalism, is called The Insurrection. When explaining why it is so vital to study “white rage,” Gen. Milley argued:

What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here, and I do want to analyze it.

“The post-WW2 military posture of the U.S. has been endless war. To enable that, there must always be an existential threat, a new and fresh enemy that can scare a large enough portion of the population with sufficient intensity to make them accept, even plead for, greater military spending, surveillance powers, and continuation of permanent war footing. Starring in that war-justifying role of villain have been the Communists, Al Qaeda, ISIS, Russia, and an assortment of other fleeting foreign threats.”

Read the full article at substack.

NYTs EXCERPTS

To the public, these men [officers – generals, et cetera] are members of a familiar fraternity [military], presented tens of thousands of times on television and radio as “military analysts” whose long service has equipped them to give authoritative and unfettered judgments about the most pressing issues of the post-Sept. 11 world.

Hidden behind that appearance of objectivity, though, is a Pentagon information apparatus that has used those analysts in a campaign to generate favorable news coverage of the administration’s wartime performance, an examination by The New York Times has found.

Records and interviews show how the Bush administration has used its control over access and information in an effort to transform the analysts into a kind of media Trojan horse  an instrument intended to shape terrorism coverage from inside the major TV and radio networks.

Two of NBC’s most prominent analysts, Barry R. McCaffrey and the late Wayne A. Downing, were on the advisory board of the Committee for the Liberation of Iraq, an advocacy group created with White House encouragement in 2002 to help make the case for ousting Saddam Hussein. Both men also had their own consulting firms and sat on the boards of major military contractors.

Federal agencies, for example, have paid columnists to write favorably about the administration. They have distributed to local TV stations hundreds of fake news segments with fawning accounts of administration accomplishments. The Pentagon itself has made covert payments to Iraqi newspapers to publish coalition propaganda.

Rather than complain about the “media filter,” each of these techniques simply converted the filter into an amplifier. This time, Mr. Krueger said, the military analysts would in effect be “writing the op-ed” for the war.

A retired Army general who had specialized in psychological warfare, Mr. Vallely co-authored a paper in 1980 that accused American news organizations of failing to defend the nation from “enemy” propaganda during Vietnam.

“We lost the war  not because we were outfought, but because we were out Psyoped,” he wrote. He urged a radically new approach to psychological operations in future wars  taking aim at not just foreign adversaries but domestic audiences, too. He called his approach “MindWar”  using network TV and radio to “strengthen our national will to victory.”

Mr. Di Rita, no longer at the Defense Department, said in an interview that a “conscious decision” was made to rely on the military analysts to counteract “the increasingly negative view of the war” coming from journalists in Iraq. The analysts, he said, generally had “a more supportive view” of the administration and the war, and the combination of their TV platforms and military cachet made them ideal for rebutting critical coverage of issues like troop morale, treatment of detainees, inadequate equipment or poorly trained Iraqi security forces. “On those issues, they were more likely to be seen as credible spokesmen,” he said.

