Fox’s Chief Counsel Relays a Message to Tucker

Fox News Chief Legal Counsel Viet Dinh reportedly called someone close to Tucker Carlson. He wanted to relay a message to him about the leaks, reports the Daily Caller.

On May 3, Viet Dinh expressed regret over how the days and weeks following Carlson’s termination had played out and insisted Fox was not behind the leaks of behind-the-scenes footage of Carlson’s tenure.

Dinh added that the head of Fox News PR, Irena Briganti, was warned that she would be fired if she was caught leaking videos.

According to Dinh, Fox executives suspect that a board of directors member has been speaking to the press about Carlson without authorization.

Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told the Daily Caller the leaks amounted to a “smear campaign.”

“It strains credulity that, immediately after agreeing to pay almost $780 million to settle serious allegations of misconduct that a member of Fox’s Board of Directors would be engaging in an attempted smear campaign by illegally leaking information about Tucker Carlson,” Freedman said. “However, we have to trust that it is true when the Chief Legal Officer informs Tucker that he believes it to be the case.”

“These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement but give rise to claims for breach of contract,” the letter reportedly says, “and intentional and negligent misrepresentation.”

Tucker believes Anne Dias spoke to the press. He ruled out Paul Ryan.

At first, Fox blamed Dominion for leaking; now it’s a board member.

Taking the Fox attorney at his word, what about the leaks of behind-the-scenes footage? Those leaks had to come from someone at Fox. Are they investigating, or was Irena the one who did it and will now stop? If Tucker’s team accepts this, how does it affect the ‘breach of contract’ and Tucker’s lawsuit? He plans to start up a show on Twitter.

Next week, Trey Gowdy will host the Tucker slot. That should tank the 8 pm slot, which has been low in total viewers and very low in the demo.

Federalist’s Tristan Justice reports:

Former Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson is more popular among Republicans than the network that fired him, according to a new poll out from Change Research. Carlson also beat out Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Based on results from 404 likely Republican primary voters, Carlson scored a 59 percent net favorability rating. Musk trailed slightly behind him with 53 percent, and Fox News earned a negative 4 percent.

People eagerly look to his return. Tucker trounces Fox in the ratings.

