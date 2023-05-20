Fox’s Chief Counsel Relays a Message to Tucker

Fox News Chief Legal Counsel Viet Dinh reportedly called someone close to Tucker Carlson. He wanted to relay a message to him about the leaks, reports the Daily Caller.
On May 3, Viet Dinh expressed regret over how the days and weeks following Carlson’s termination had played out and insisted Fox was not behind the leaks of behind-the-scenes footage of Carlson’s tenure.
Dinh added that the head of Fox News PR, Irena Briganti, was warned that she would be fired if she was caught leaking videos.
According to Dinh, Fox executives suspect that a board of directors member has been speaking to the press about Carlson without authorization.
Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told the Daily Caller the leaks amounted to a “smear campaign.”
“It strains credulity that, immediately after agreeing to pay almost $780 million to settle serious allegations of misconduct that a member of Fox’s Board of Directors would be engaging in an attempted smear campaign by illegally leaking information about Tucker Carlson,” Freedman said. “However, we have to trust that it is true when the Chief Legal Officer informs Tucker that he believes it to be the case.”
“These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement but give rise to claims for breach of contract,” the letter reportedly says, “and intentional and negligent misrepresentation.”
Tucker believes Anne Dias spoke to the press. He ruled out Paul Ryan.
At first, Fox blamed Dominion for leaking; now it’s a board member.
Taking the Fox attorney at his word, what about the leaks of behind-the-scenes footage? Those leaks had to come from someone at Fox. Are they investigating, or was Irena the one who did it and will now stop? If Tucker’s team accepts this, how does it affect the ‘breach of contract’ and Tucker’s lawsuit? He plans to start up a show on Twitter.
Next week, Trey Gowdy will host the Tucker slot. That should tank the 8 pm slot, which has been low in total viewers and very low in the demo.
Federalist’s Tristan Justice reports:
Former Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson is more popular among Republicans than the network that fired him, according to a new poll out from Change Research. Carlson also beat out Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Based on results from 404 likely Republican primary voters, Carlson scored a 59 percent net favorability rating. Musk trailed slightly behind him with 53 percent, and Fox News earned a negative 4 percent.
People eagerly look to his return. Tucker trounces Fox in the ratings.
There is something that seriously stinks to high heaven here. How does a small voting systems company, owned by a tiny investment group, with little history, take on the Murdock Family and in the process dismantle FOX News? The only reasonable explanation is that Government Actors are involved. Democrats have to dissolve FOX News before the 2024 Election season. FOX was likely over the Target and didn’t know it. Since CNN has seen the light and hosted President Trump, they will be next.
There is obviously a full court press to destroy FOX News from people far more powerful than the Murdock Family. There are operatives inside Fox News. FOX News obviously stumbled on something that they didn’t realize the importance of and someone wants to make sure it never sees the Light of Day? Was it FOX’s Lawyers who stumbled on something so serious that FOX must be dismantled. Will we see a FBI raid on Fox News and all it’s files confiscated? What might Tucker find during Discovery in his Law Suit? What was Tucker working on when he was fired? Why has FOX News shutdown it’s investigation division?
Inquiring Minds want answers! Put FBI Director Wray in the Hot Seat with an Impeachment Trial, and possible Treason Charges, and he just might sing like a bird because the Whistle Blowers will come out of the Woodwork. Is Congress ready for the Dirty Tricks? Is Congress ready for the Truth? Can the Congress handle the Truth? I’m pretty sure that if the whole Truth becomes public, The People will be outraged. Half will be upset that the secrets are revealed, and the the other half outraged at what the secrets are. This is why they can’t let Donald Trump back into the White House; the secrets will be revealed.