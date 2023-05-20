Democrat Senators Sponsor a Bill to Police American Speech

Under the guise of protecting Americans from AI and social media, “Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) introduced the Digital Platform Commission Act. It will allow the government to police speech. It is billed as the first-ever legislation in Congress to create an expert federal agency to provide comprehensive regulation of digital platforms to protect consumers, promote competition, and defend the public interest.”

Yet another big government agency to centralize power in DC.

We know from the Twitter Files that the government mandated and controlled speech. This would codify it with penalties.

SPEECH POLICE

This bill first came out in 2022, and it has been rekindled. The claim is that Big Tech should face the same controls as businesses since “we see technology corrode our democracy [Constitutional Republic] and harm our kids’ mental health with virtually no oversight,” said Bennet.

Bennet joins Welch, saying the media affects our mental health and well-being.

“To fulfill its mandate, the Commission would have the authority to promulgate rules, impose civil penalties, hold hearings, conduct investigations, and support research. It could also designate “systemically important digital platforms” subject to additional oversight, regulation, and merger review, the press release states.

“The new Federal Digital Platform Commission would have the mandate, jurisdiction, and broad set of tools to develop and enforce thoughtful guardrails for a sector that has been left for too long to write its own rules, with serious consequences for everything from teen mental health to disinformation to anti-competitive practices that have hurt small businesses,” announced the sponsoring senators.

THE DEMOCRAT PLAN IS FOR HATE SPEECH LAWS

The EU speech regulator recently said the US would soon have hate speech laws.

Only in January did a European Union official predict that the United States would soon institute “illegal hate speech” laws. She made her comments at a Davos “disinformation” panel Tuesday raised some eyebrows online.

Věra Jourová, the vice president for “values and transparency” at the EU’s executive European Commission, indicated to a fellow panelist at the World Economic Forum that such policies were about to cross the ocean.

“What qualifies as hate speech, as illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S.,” she said, directing her comments to fellow panelist Seth Moulton, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts. “I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law; we need the platforms to simply work with the language and to identify such cases.”

PROBLEMS

This is constitutionally illegal.

The progressive democrats have developed a two-tiered system, and there is no reason to think it won’t get worse with that kind of central power.

Progressives are looking to inflict hate speech rules. They have tried before. Their belief system would control how they view misinformation and disinformation.

The progressive Democrats are trying to stack the US Supreme Court or remove conservative Justices to take over the Court. They are demanding Justice Thomas resign and are investigating three conservative justices with no predicate. Progressives legislate from the bench, which conflicts with the separation of powers.

With millions of illegal aliens pouring in and receiving amnesty. They will give these tyrants one-party rule in perpetuity.

From laws like this, we can only assume they plan to police and control our speech once they have the permanent electoral majority.

Related