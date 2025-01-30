This Is How the Arrests and Deportations Are Going

M Dowling
During his first week back in office, President Donald Trump’s administration carried out nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. The agency reported 956 arrests on Sunday alone. On Monday, there were 1179 arrests and 853 detainers.

Here is the full rundown:

January 28, 2025
969 arrests
869 Detainers Lodged

January 27, 2025
1,179 arrests
853 detainers lodged

January 26, 2025
956 arrests
554 detainers lodged

January 25, 2025
286 arrests
421 detainers lodged

January 24, 2025
593 arrests
449 detainers lodged

January 23, 2025
538 arrests
373 detainers lodged

Border Czar Tom Homan told Jesse Watters that he’s not happy with the pace of ICE arrests and deportations so far. He says it’s a good start, but “we need more deportations.” He says sanctuary cities are making the job more difficult and more dangerous. Mr. Homan explained that more collaterals will end up being arrested “if they want to play that game.”

Collaterals are non-criminal illegal foreigners. However, entering the country illegally is a federal crime, making them all criminals.

Being in the U.S. unlawfully can result in either a civil or criminal violation, depending on how the person entered. For example, overstaying a visa is a civil offense, but entering the U.S. illegally is a federal crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325. It can be a misdemeanor, felony, or aggravated felony.

The number of migrants encountered at the southern border has dropped by over 60% since President Donald Trump took office last week, compared to the final days of the Biden administration.

Meanwhile, in New York City, diversity is our strength.


