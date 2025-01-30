This Is How the Arrests and Deportations Are Going

During his first week back in office, President Donald Trump’s administration carried out nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. The agency reported 956 arrests on Sunday alone. On Monday, there were 1179 arrests and 853 detainers.

Here is the full rundown:

January 28, 2025

969 arrests

869 Detainers Lodged

January 27, 2025

1,179 arrests

853 detainers lodged

January 26, 2025

956 arrests

554 detainers lodged

January 25, 2025

286 arrests

421 detainers lodged

January 24, 2025

593 arrests

449 detainers lodged

January 23, 2025

538 arrests

373 detainers lodged

Border Czar Tom Homan told Jesse Watters that he’s not happy with the pace of ICE arrests and deportations so far. He says it’s a good start, but “we need more deportations.” He says sanctuary cities are making the job more difficult and more dangerous. Mr. Homan explained that more collaterals will end up being arrested “if they want to play that game.”

EXCLUSIVE: Border Czar @RealTomHoman says he’s NOT satisfied with the pace of migrant deportations. “We’ve got to do more.” Homan says their biggest obstacle is sanctuary cities and, “if you don’t want to help us, then just get the hell out of the way.” pic.twitter.com/Svn3fgYwuO — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 29, 2025

Collaterals are non-criminal illegal foreigners. However, entering the country illegally is a federal crime, making them all criminals.

Being in the U.S. unlawfully can result in either a civil or criminal violation, depending on how the person entered. For example, overstaying a visa is a civil offense, but entering the U.S. illegally is a federal crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325. It can be a misdemeanor, felony, or aggravated felony.

The number of migrants encountered at the southern border has dropped by over 60% since President Donald Trump took office last week, compared to the final days of the Biden administration.

