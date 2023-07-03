France Is the Poster Child for Rejecting Massive Immigration

France is a cautionary tale for rejecting open borders and massive unvetted immigrants, but half the people in the United States won’t accept that.

It doesn’t help that Macron and his staff are as out of touch as America’s far left. For example, the policeman who shot and killed the escaping ethnic youth has a million dollars in a fund to help him with his defense, while the fund for the youth who died collected $100,000. The people support the police, not violent radicals.

In only five days, the rioters burned 1,000 buildings and 5,600 cars, buses, and trucks. The jave arrested 1,311 people so far.

These extremists are now hunting the police.

Radicals, pumped up by their hardcore leftist friends in the media and government, are burning cities and destroying businesses, schools, churches, and cars. Police officials thought this was the right time to arrest a soccer coach and his son for racist and Islamaphobic remarks one year ago.

Paris Saint Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son were detained for questioning over remarks they allegedly made.

It started with an ex-Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, who wrote an email claiming Galtier had made discriminatory remarks at several members of the Nice squad. That was enough to start a serious criminal investigation.

Fournier wrote:

“He (Galtier) told me that I should take account of the reality of the city and that in effect we should not have as many blacks and Muslims in the team,” claimed Fournier, whose relationship with Galtier was a fraught one. “He told me he wanted to profoundly change the team’s make-up and limit the maximum number of Muslims,” Le Monde reported.

France criminalizes words.

Like here, it would probably be okay if the coach said he doesn’t want as many Christians on the team.

We’d like you to see the following clip. It points to at least one Hollywood actor who should be ignored. Unfortunately, actors are often far-left and have a lot to say.

Richard Gere is worth $130 million. He will never have to live among cartels.

Here we have the millionaire actor Richard Gere actively encouraging third world occupation of Europe while he lives in a gated palace pic.twitter.com/0FI6OTupQ7 — Udger (@Udger4) July 3, 2023

The people on the boat were almost all young men. Where are their women?

The clip was posted by Paul Golding, a right-wing political leader who heads up Britain First. It’s a 2019 video of actor Richard Gere speaking aboard an Open Arms ship transporting 121 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea. Gere appealed to Italy to stop “demonizing people” and allow the refugees ashore.

