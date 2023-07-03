DJT Attracted a Crowd 15 Times the Town’s Population?

Trump headlined the Pickens Independence Day Spectacular, and supporters came as early as Friday to Pickens in hopes of being among the first on Saturday to see the former president. He is leading in the polls among GOP presidential candidates.

Donald Trump’s crowd for the South Carolina rally was stunning in a town of about 3400 people. Pickens police said 50,000 showed up. The overflow crowd was enormous. Greenville News asked a Secret Service agent who said 15,000 attended. The paper gave no information as to how the agent came up with that number. Social media leftists claim there were 3,000 at most.

Say what you will, but no politician can draw crowds like Trump can. Many see Mr. Trump as a man of the people that the authoritarian Democrats seek to destroy with bogus Beria-like allegations.

The crowd was large because authoritarian Democrats and other globalists are turning the USA into a dark, authoritarian state without sovereignty or freedom. While many in this country are unaware, South Carolinians and their neighbors have paid attention.

Gov. DeSantis has been harshly criticized lately; much of it is lies, and he would be a good president. However, he’d have a learning curve and is accountable to many donors.

THE LAST STAND

Many people believe Trump can save the country. It’s probably our last shot at it. He’s a person who follows through on promises.

The country is so far gone that it might be too late, but we must try.

The legacy media hasn’t said much, if anything, about it, and Jack Smith is looking to charge DJT with more serious crimes. At least, that is the latest leak from the leaky DOJ.

Donald Trump is the candidate who is candidly calling out the neo-communist globalists who hope to become our feudal Lords. He has flaws, but not enough for people to turn against him. He’s tough like no one else.

The corruption of China Joe and the entire family should be evident to everyone. And what do Democrats do about it? They want crazy Joe as president again. Joe’s a figurehead for anonymous people behind the curtain.

The people are sick of rulers, and want the power to say ‘no’ to globalism, open borders, elimination of fossil fuels, indoctrination and mutilation of children, wars, abuse of parents and anyone who disagrees with them, CRT, crime families running the government. And they don’t like crackhead Hunter driving 172 mph while smoking crack. Hunter is the son Joe is so proud of – the smartest man he knows.

As a footnote to this, there wasn’t one act of violence, and many of the attendees had guns.

Lindsey Graham was nearly booed off the stage. It’s because he’s the establishment. DJT’s base does not want any more of it.

Lindsey Graham was introduced at Trump’s rally in his home state of South Carolina & the crowd viciously booed him Humiliating There are many reasons why they did, but #1 is due to his support of the War in Ukraine We’re done with NeoCon Warmongerspic.twitter.com/kAskD5flTR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 1, 2023

South Carolina is MAGA! All MAGA means is Make America Great Again.

THANK YOU, SOUTH CAROLINA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D6Pf1dBWNj — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 3, 2023

THINK ABOUT THIS: Massive Trump rally, over 50,000 people gathered in a small South Carolina town with a population of just 3,400!https://t.co/ykElbiV97e via @OANN — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 3, 2023

The overflow for Trump in South Carolina is insane Love or hate Trump, you will never be able to take away the fact that he was the last person to give many in this country hope pic.twitter.com/7eOfWuMAlS — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 1, 2023

The legacy media doesn’t want you to see this. A sea of patriots in South Carolina to see Pres. Trump. Joe Biden should be terrified. pic.twitter.com/lJX57isbtr — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) July 1, 2023

The New Democrats – not RFK Jr. – hate this hymn. The choir singing is the group told to stop singing in Statuary Hall in the Capitol building.

Rushingbrook Children’s Choir sing The Star-Spangled Banner without interruption at Trump’s event in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/oJQLeMVBMQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 1, 2023

Related