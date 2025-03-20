France Prepares for Nuclear War and Invasion

According to NBC News, French Prime Minister François Bayrou plans to distribute a “survival manual” to every household with instructions on how to prepare for imminent threats amid concerns over an emboldened Russia and weakened security support from the United States.

France, Germany, the UK, and others are still on a war footing and not looking for peace.

Several EU nations want NATO to go to war with Russia, so now they are preparing for nuclear war.

The booklet they are handing out addresses preparations for armed conflict, nuclear threats, and natural disasters.

The French are preparing their citizens for war instead of looking toward peace. It appears to be in response to President Macron’s latest hysterical speech on behalf of Ukraine and the New World Order.

They call it a “survival kit,” as if nuclear war is survivable. Some people also believe it is not only for survival but for an invasion.

It will include tips on how to create a ‘survival kit’ with essentials, including six litres of water, canned food, batteries, a torch, and basic medical supplies such as paracetamol and bandages. In other words, they are becoming preppers?

That won’t last long in an invasion, and it will do nothing after a nuclear attack.

During a national address on March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to overhaul France’s security stance, saying, “We must equip ourselves better, raise our defense posture, and this for peace, even to deter.”

Macron said they are moving into a new era. He tied Ukraine to EU security and peace around the world and complained about the tariffs.

So, are we okay with nuclear war?

Macron painted a picture of the current Ukraine war as a war with “no bounds,” claiming Russia will continue into Europe after Ukraine.

He won’t give peace a chance and won’t cooperate with a peace deal. He said Europe must prepare for war.

