Zelensky Makes Peace Impossible Again

By
M Dowling
-
3
388

Ukraine again demands all captured land be returned to Ukraine before any peace deal. His constant conversations with the warmongers in the EU – the globalists – has undoubtedly emboldened him. He wants all territory returned to Ukraine, including Crimea.

Why does he want this war to continue?

Ukraine is a bastion of democracy?

A new extraordinary piece in The Hill

David Sacks writes, “The truth is finally coming out about the Ukraine war.

“The author explains why Trump is right about Ukraine; the war was completely unnecessary; Biden and Zelensky played significant roles in provoking and escalating it; and Western media has continuously lied about it.

The author of the piece writes:

“I rarely agree with President Trump, but his latest controversial statements about Ukraine are mostly true. They only seem preposterous because western audiences have been fed a steady diet of disinformation about Ukraine for more than a decade. It is time to set the record straight on three key points that illuminate why Ukrainians and former President Joe Biden — not merely Russian President Vladimir Putin — bear significant responsibility for the outbreak and perpetuation of war in Ukraine.

“First, as recently documented by overwhelming forensic evidence, and affirmed even by a Kyiv court, it was Ukrainian right-wing militants who started the violence in 2014 that provoked Russia’s initial invasion of the country’s southeast including Crimea. …

“Second, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky contributed to a wider war by violating peace deals with Russia [known as Minsk 1 and 2] and seeking NATO military aid and membership. …

“Third, Joe Biden too contributed crucially to the escalation and perpetuation of fighting. … Biden raised false hopes in Ukraine, needlessly perpetuating a war that has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands in the last two years alone during which the frontlines have shifted by less than 1 percent of Ukraine’s territory. …

“Even more tragic, whatever peace deal emerges after the war will be worse for Ukraine than the Minsk accords that Zelensky foolishly abandoned due to his political ambitions and naïve expectation of bottomless U.S. support.”


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz