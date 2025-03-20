Zelensky Makes Peace Impossible Again

Ukraine again demands all captured land be returned to Ukraine before any peace deal. His constant conversations with the warmongers in the EU – the globalists – has undoubtedly emboldened him. He wants all territory returned to Ukraine, including Crimea.

Why does he want this war to continue?

UKRAINE: Zelensky is fighting Trump’s ceasefire efforts, saying Russia must return all territory gained since 2014. He calls that he ‘redline’. This means forever war. pic.twitter.com/uL86WPvlc0 — @amuse (@amuse) March 20, 2025

Ukrainian President Zelensky begs Europe for €5 billion. He insists he needs the funds as soon as possible to boost weapons production. He claims the money is essential for air defense, military aid, and artillery shells. Does this sound like someone who wants to end the… pic.twitter.com/lnv4TPd6BR — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 20, 2025

Ukraine is a bastion of democracy?

So here we have Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Dubinsky being thrown in jail on bullshit charges just for exposing Zelensky’s massive scam in Ukraine.

Here he is being silenced while trying to speak out about Gonzalo Lira’s death….. pic.twitter.com/vdvFiyfhYX — Richard (@ricwe123) March 19, 2025

A new extraordinary piece in The Hill

David Sacks writes, “The truth is finally coming out about the Ukraine war.

“The author explains why Trump is right about Ukraine; the war was completely unnecessary; Biden and Zelensky played significant roles in provoking and escalating it; and Western media has continuously lied about it.

The author of the piece writes:

“I rarely agree with President Trump, but his latest controversial statements about Ukraine are mostly true. They only seem preposterous because western audiences have been fed a steady diet of disinformation about Ukraine for more than a decade. It is time to set the record straight on three key points that illuminate why Ukrainians and former President Joe Biden — not merely Russian President Vladimir Putin — bear significant responsibility for the outbreak and perpetuation of war in Ukraine.

“First, as recently documented by overwhelming forensic evidence, and affirmed even by a Kyiv court, it was Ukrainian right-wing militants who started the violence in 2014 that provoked Russia’s initial invasion of the country’s southeast including Crimea. …

“Second, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky contributed to a wider war by violating peace deals with Russia [known as Minsk 1 and 2] and seeking NATO military aid and membership. …

“Third, Joe Biden too contributed crucially to the escalation and perpetuation of fighting. … Biden raised false hopes in Ukraine, needlessly perpetuating a war that has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands in the last two years alone during which the frontlines have shifted by less than 1 percent of Ukraine’s territory. …

“Even more tragic, whatever peace deal emerges after the war will be worse for Ukraine than the Minsk accords that Zelensky foolishly abandoned due to his political ambitions and naïve expectation of bottomless U.S. support.”

