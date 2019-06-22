Francis the Red wants new GLOBALIST theology books

Pope Francis wants new catechism texts that will teach Muslims and Jews are our brothers.

Pope Francis on Friday called for a reform of the way theology is taught in Catholic schools, saying students must learn about dialogue with Judaism and Islam, and that overall there must be greater freedom in theological research and academic pursuits, ABC News reported.

He just signed a joint statement with imams calling for peace and the spreading of like values. Unfortunately, one of the Islamic imam co-signers recently said if you aren’t Muslim, you’re an infidel who must convert or be killed.

Judaism is our foundation but radical Islam seeks to convert every living person to Islam and the radicals have a habit of doing it by force.

The Red Pope said it is necessary “to build a peaceful existence, even when there are the troublesome episodes by fanatic enemies of dialogue.”

“Catholic theology students must learn the culture, language, and way of thinking of Jews and Muslims “to better understand and live out our relationship,” he said.

Unfortunately, radical Islam is a supremacist religion that incorporates a hard-left political ideology. People who adhere to it rigidly cannot be our brothers if they think we are infidels to be killed.

HE LOOKS FOR PEACE BUT THAT MIGHT NOT BE WHAT HE GETS

ABC News said he made the call during a speech at the Jesuit-run theology university in Naples. It follows his outreach this year to the Muslim world with the signing of a joint statement with the imam of Cairo’s Al Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning, establishing the relationship between Catholics and Muslims as brothers, with a common mission to promote peace.

It’s a noble and desirable goal but it has a pie-in-the-sky quality.

Pope Francis’s meeting with the Great Imam of Al-Azhar aims to spread “authentic values” throughout the world while condemning all forms of religious violence.”

“The Great Imam of Al-Azhar and I signed the document on the Human Brotherhood, in which together we affirm the common vocation of all men and women to be brothers in. As God’s sons and daughters, we condemn all forms of violence, especially those with religious motivation, and we commit ourselves to spread authentic values and peace throughout the world,” Pope Francis said.

“Theological freedom is necessary,” Francis said Friday. “Without the possibility of trying new paths, you don’t create anything new.”

Francis needs to proceed with caution. He is somehow unaware that formerly Christian-majority countries that are now Muslim-majority countries achieved that status mainly through force and genocide, not proselytism. Look what happened to Lebanon and what is happening to Nigeria. Even Bethlehem is becoming overwhelmed. We could go on and on.

He sometimes seems to be a fan of a one-world religion which is not feasible. We would all be devoured by radical Islam in the end.

THE GRAND IMAM WANTS TO KILL US

Red Francis said Islam and Christianity are to form a coalition, working together to promote “common values,” but the Grand Imam has a different idea.

The Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb is on record for taking a position that is in direct opposition of the document he co-signed. He recently said “Those learned in Islam [al-fuqaha] and the imams of the four schools of jurisprudence consider apostasy a crime and agree that the apostate must either renounce his apostasy or else be killed.