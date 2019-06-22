Open Borders Dems to Fight Deportations of People ordered out by Courts

President Trump has ordered raids to deport illegal aliens and their families WHO HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO LEAVE. These are people who appeared before judges and received their DEPORTATION ORDERS. Many are criminals. Democrats will not allow it, just as they will not allow any criminal aliens to be deported.

The families have to leave also so they aren’t cruelly separated.

Cities run by open borders Democrats are refusing to comply with the court orders, Chicago and New York were the first to slam the raids.

OPEN BORDERS NY

New York state Attorney General Letitia James joined the mayor of Chicago in saying that they will not cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“President Trump’s use of migrant families and asylum seekers as political punching bags is a despicable act of racism and xenophobia that is antithetical to our basic human values,” James said in a statement.

It is very important to understand that the deportation raids are for people who were ORDERED OUT OF THE COUNTRY!

“If you’re here illegally, then you should be removed,” acting head of ICE Mark Morgan told reporters Wednesday during a call prompted by the president’s tweet.

“And in this case, that includes families.”

Cuomo also wants no illegal aliens deported, even if the court ordered it. Democrats are completely lawless and they hate America. As Cuomo said, “America was never great.”

OPEN BORDERS CHICAGO

The new far far-left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), a Soros plant, said she would take “concrete steps” to support immigrant communities. She made herself clear in a series of Twitter rants.

She directed Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to terminate ICE’s access to the Chicago Police Department’s databases related to immigration enforcement activities.

COMMUNIST BERNIE SHARED ADVICE

Communist 2020 presidential candidate shared some advice Friday evening for anyone “who may experience an ICE raid.”

Lawmakers are also concocting plans to Prevent all deportations, even those where people were ORDERED OUT.

Sanders shared a list from the unAmerican ACLU titled, “Know Your Rights.” The list says, “If you experience an ICE raid, regardless of immigration status, you have rights.” It provides the following advice:

You have the right to remain silent.

You do not have to consent to a search of yourself or your belongings.

You do not have to answer questions about where you were born, whether you are a U.S. citizen, or how you entered the county.

If you are arrested by police, you have the right to a government-appointed lawyer.

If you are detained by ICE, you have the right to consult with a lawyer, however, they are not required to provide one.

He also shared it in Spanish.

