Free Speech Is on the Block in November

Democrats are anti-free speech. Harris, Walz, Gates, Soros, AOC, Biden, and many others have called for censorship of political rivals and social media platforms. It’s a “must-have goal.”

Gates, Soros, Biden, Harris, Walz, Clinton, Obama, the legacy media, the FBI, CIA, DHS, the EU, Brazil, and the Five Eyes nations are desperate to censor the Internet. They’re not hiding it. Look at them: they’re trying to normalize it. This is an exceedingly dangerous moment. https://t.co/DTA1eoqLO4 pic.twitter.com/JfgWLyMcGD — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 24, 2024

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, is looking into media literacy, which to her means the government must rein in the media. The rabid commie doesn’t want people to be free to say something she regards as disinformation.

Media literacy, in particular, is an attempt to indoctrinate children. It can turn children into government informers.

AOC: “We’re going to have to figure out how to rein in our media.” Free speech is NOT a leftwing value. They only believe in power and control. I wonder if she feels the same about Democrat and media lies about Project 2025, the Very Fine People Hoax, the Bloodbath Hoax, the… pic.twitter.com/1S91BGG9bu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 23, 2024