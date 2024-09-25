Free Speech Is on the Block in November

By
M DOWLING
-
0
16

Burning Free Speech

Democrats are anti-free speech. Harris, Walz, Gates, Soros, AOC, Biden, and many others have called for censorship of political rivals and social media platforms. It’s a “must-have goal.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, is looking into media literacy, which to her means the government must rein in the media. The rabid commie doesn’t want people to be free to say something she regards as disinformation.

Media literacy, in particular, is an attempt to indoctrinate children. It can turn children into government informers.


